Real Housewives of Atlanta NeNe Leakes Exposes Yovanna's Snake Gate Reunion LIES With Explosive Receipts!

NeNe Leakes and Yovanna Momplaisir’s Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion drama took center stage and caused NeNe to walk off the set.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 reunion filmed April 23 — and major drama erupted between NeNe Leakes and friend of the show, Yovanna Momplaisir, over Snake Gate.

According to many sources, Yovanna Momplaisir made a surprise appearance at the virtual taping and admitted to lying about having recorded audio of Cynthia Bailey badmouthing NeNe Leakes. Yovanna also dropped more scandalous allegations — she claims that Snake Gate was a scheme set up by NeNe Leakes to help the newcomer secure a peach. Supposedly, NeNe departed the reunion shortly after Yovanna arrived — and sent Yovanna a cease and desist letter before the reunion was filmed.

NeNe Leakes took to Instagram Saturday night to address the reunion drama by posting explosive now-deleted receipts that prove Yovanna Momplaisir is a boldface liar. NeNe captioned her post, “OH YOU NEED DATE AND TIME? NO PROBLEM!….what i think or what i know? I know the thirst is real. Oh my video going up on YouTube shortly! Me, YoYo, my producer, an executive, her hubby, and my hubby all met at the Intercontinental hotel n buckhead to discuss this audio she had. What I’m i telling you for, I HAVE THE RECEIPTS because i felt this day would come….dropping tomorrow! For real good nite now.”

In the following screenshots posted by NeNe — Yovanna sent NeNe a few texts about a video that she’s hesitant to share because her husband, Rick, is worried about legal consequences of her “ILLEGALLY” recording someone. Read the lengthy text message below.

In another text, Yovanna specifically claims to have the infamous audio that will expose hurtful things that Cynthia Bailey said about NeNe — but she doesn’t want to expose it all at once.

A different text dated April 19, 2019 — Yovanna Momplaisir claims to know Kenya Moore’s ex-boyfriend, Matt Jordan, and states her intentions to get “some dirt on that bishh Kenya.”

In other season 12 reunion tea — Kenya Moore accused NeNe Leakes of having an affair with a man named, Rodney, from Maryland. And Eva Marcille made a feeble attempt of going after NeNe Leakes but that fizzled quickly.

Yovanna Momplaisir responded to NeNe’s receipts with the following Instagram posts — she captioned the first post, “It took you two days to piece together them bogus ass text messages? Give it up sis. Isssa Wrap @ neneleakes #YouHadTheFloorHBIC #IGotReceiptsToo #ButWeWontGoThereJustYet.”

In a second Instagram post aimed at NeNe — Yovanna wrote, “Keep posting ”YOUR RECEIPTS” I’ll hang on to mine a little longer😉. TRUST & BELIEVE…You KNOW I have the ones that will SHUT ALL THIS SHIT DOWN! You working overtime bc you don’t want the truth to come out. #SomeonesSweatingUnderPressure #QuarantineCircusYoureTheRingMaster #DoctorNayNay.”

Are you Team NeNe or Team Yovanna? Sound off in the comments!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 reunion air date is TBD. Stay tuned.

