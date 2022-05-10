Real Housewives of Atlanta Todd Tucker Explains His Empty Condo In New Jersey!

Kandi Burruss‘ husband Todd Tucker is finally coming clean about his empty condo in New Jersey!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star didn’t seem too happy to hear her husband talk about his New Jersey apartment. During the May 8 episode of RHOA, Kandi’s husband Todd revealed why he still has the apartment. The couple was in the middle of renovating their house and finally shared a look at their new and improved indoor pool room.

“I’ve changed this whole pool room,” Todd said in an interview as before-and-after photos were shown. He continued, “Check the floors out: It’s the black marble look. It’s looking current. You know, before it was that tan, that old school!” However, after he mentioned moving some of the furniture in the room to his New Jersey home, Kandi felt a way about it.

Todd explained further in an interview saying he moved into the condo with his ex before Kandi, but it didn’t work out. “We purchased the condo together. We didn’t work, so I moved out. She never refinanced and got my name off the condo, and unfortunately, I ended up having to pay off the condo. So I have a condo in Jersey,” he explained. Tucker added that he would want to make new memories with Kandi in the Green Garden state.

Todd explained to Kandi that now that he owns the house, “It’s our Jersey crib, babe,” but Kandi didn’t seem as thrilled about the idea. Kandi said in an interview, “He wants to share it with me, But I don’t really want to do that!” Kandi Burruss might be hesitant to accept the New Jersey home because Todd shared the space with his ex.

Kandi and Todd began renovating their Atlanta home in 2019 and have been going strong since. Kandi admitted that renovating their mansion was a bigger task than they expected. She said in an interview with Bravo Insider, “We didn’t ‘renovate.’ We are still ‘renovating.’ She added, “We are in a terrible place of eternal renovation… It’s a mess.” Burruss has been open about the struggles of renovating while running her other businesses.

The Kandi & The Gang star said, “Start conversations with people [who are] supposed to do certain things, they never do, or we’re so busy, we’re stuck with something else, we have another project, we start putting all our effort into it,” she said. “You know, it’s just a million different things.”

