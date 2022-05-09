Real Housewives of Atlanta ‘RHOA’ RECAP: Ralph Leaves Drew In Tears And Abandons Her At Dinner!

This week on a new episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, we see Sanya Richards-Ross as she chats with her sister and mom in the kitchen. Sanya discusses how much she enjoys her family’s company and hopes they decide to stay in Atlanta long-term. It’s clear the three women have a close relationship as they bicker and complain about the lack of beef patties in the house.

Meanwhile, at Chateau Shereé, a special guest arrives to check out Shereé Whitfield’s masterpiece. Kenya Moore’s excited to chat with her new friend and check out the hard work Shereé put into her house. Once the tour is complete, the pair sit on the couch to rehash the drama at Le’Archive.

Kenya drops a bomb on Shereé by explaining that Drew Sidora told Kandi Burruss about their mutual assistant (Anthony) and how Shereé allegedly owes him money! Anthony’s spreading all of Shereé’s business and Shereé’s having none of it! According to Sheree, she barely works with this man! Kenya also spilled the beans about Ralph’s inappropriate behavior with his assistant.

Drew clearly needs to water her own grass, but I digress. Drew and the family are at home having family dinner while the kids look as cute as ever. Ralph explains how much fun he had hanging with Todd Tucker and that he looks forward to getting to know him. Drew quickly shifts gears and tells Ralph about investigator Kandi finding the assistant’s Instagram page.

Ralph’s demeanor immediately changes and Ralph reiterates that he fired ole girl. Drew asks whether the two of them still speak and this fool didn’t deny it! Ralph gaslights Drew by stating he wouldn’t “work” with the assistant but never claimed he wouldn’t continue communicating with her. I can sense Drew’s anxiety increase as she clarifies her husband’s misdeeds and Ralph is good at making excuses.

Ralph claims he’s around so many women and the only person that has a problem is Drew. Poor Drew had to look up the definition of Gaslight and it seems like Drew’s in denial of her current situation. Drew just wants Ralph to respect their relationship, but I’m scared for Drew! Across town, Marlo Hampton is getting her nephew together for prom as Kenya plays with her daughter Brooklyn.

Shereé is chatting with her daughter about her upcoming podcast and Kandi is chatting with her co-producer, Brian, about her new project on Broadway. Kandi stays in her bag, so I’m not surprised sis continues filling up her plate. Todd comes home just as Kandi wraps up her phone call and he checks in on how Kandi’s feeling. Although Kandi’s excited, she’s also overwhelmed and needs Todd to step up while she’s away. The two begin complaining about the disruption in the household and Kandi reveals they’re no longer on the same page. Kandi drops the conversation for now and changes the subject to cleaning the pool house.

The pool house is in SERIOUS need of cleaning and Todd reveals he has a condo in Jersey. Kandi doesn’t have a key to this condo but Todd claims she can have one whenever. Seems like trouble in paradise, SMH. Later at The Kandi Factory, Marlo drops in as Kandi participates in a Halloween-themed photoshoot.

Marlo gives Kandi her props as Kandi peels off her makeup. Kandi compliments Marlo on how well her nephews are and the success of Le’Archive. Kandi did admit to questioning how Marlo pays for everything but Marlo waves that off as normal behavior for Kandi. Kandi and Marlo bond for a bit over the continued struggle within the Black community and wonder why society wants us to climb out of the gutter to be successful.

Marlo thanks Kandi for supporting her through the years with her nephews, but states she wants Kandi to be more hands-on in their friendship. Kandi tells Marlo that she has to be the type of friend she wants but ultimately agrees to try harder with Marlo. The next day, Drew’s working out with her messy assistant as Sanya calls for a quick chat. Once their workout is complete, Ralph asks Drew to keep her schedule clear, because he has a surprise for her. Across town, Todd checks in on the progress at Blaze before Ralph and Aaron join.

The men greet each other and grab a few drinks at the bar before chopping it up. The men discuss health and family, and before long, the subject turns to Ralph’s assistant. Both Todd and Aaron heard about Ralph’s inappropriate ways and want to hear what Ralph has to say. Ralph continues making excuses and claims it’s hard to find a massage therapist in Atlanta.

Todd and Aaron listen to Ralph but don’t hesitate to laugh at the silliness that’s coming out of his mouth. Aaron lightens the conversation by discussing the prospect of buying land as Todd talks about his condo in Jersey. Looks like a new bromance is forming in our midst. Marlo’s prepping her nephew for prom as we’re introduced to the husband-and-wife team that manages Marlo’s life. Marlo attempts to teach her nephew how to dance, but something tells me they both have two left feet. Marlo’s nephew tries on a few suits as Marlo reminisces about her High School days.

Marlo becomes emotional as she sees her nephew all dressed up, and Drew is ready for her surprise date night! With a red carpet and a driver in tow, Ralph pulled out all the stops for Drew and she’s impressed! Once Drew arrives at the secret location, the venue is decorated with beautiful flowers, and Ralph is dressed to impress! The couple takes their seat to enjoy the ambiance and things were going well until Drew started talking. Drew was pouring her heart out to this man, but as soon as she mentioned hard times, Ralph’s demeanor changes and he checks out!

Ralph begins talking about putting God and himself first before Drew and Drew is taken aback. The food comes out looking delicious and Ralph wants to enjoy their night instead of talking about their problems. Drew tells Ralph that she appreciates him but Ralph wouldn’t let sis hold his hand! Ralph begins talking out the side of his neck and says he’s going to set up an appointment for Drew to learn how to speak to men! Drew throws it back at Ralph about learning to talk to women and the dinner goes left. Drew and Ralph start debating what a maniac is and Ralph is completely out of touch with reality! Drew apologizes to Ralph but Ralph doesn’t want Drew to express herself. Ralph’s checked out and sips his wine as Drew cries and leaves the table. Drew comes back to the table and Ralph verbalizes how he regrets doing things for Drew and leaves Drew to eat this fabulous meal alone. Whew! That was so painful to watch. Let’s hope things get better next week on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

