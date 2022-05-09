Celebrity News Wendy Williams Appears ‘Confused’ At Met Gala Afterparty — ‘Bizarre’ Behavior Sparks Concern!

Wendy Williams recently told fans that she’s headed for a TV comeback, but the former chat show host reportedly raised eyebrows during a rare public appearance, last week. Wendy attended the Met Gala 2022 afterparty at The Standard with Hollywood Unlocked CEO, Jason Lee, where she appeared confused, according to a bystander.

The snitch told The Sun — “She was with Jason and she just seemed out of it. Jason was acting like her bodyguard and wouldn’t let anyone near her.”

The insider noted that the 57-year-old talk show veteran appeared “confused” when approached by a familiar face.

“One friend who Wendy has known for years went up to her to say hi, and she just looked confused. It was really bizarre,” the eyewitness said.

The onlooker added that Wendy appeared disoriented, amid the afterparty festivities.

“It was sad, she was sitting alone in the corner and Jason was basically blocking people from talking to her,” the source added.

Last month, Wendy returned to New York City after spending several months in Miami, Florida, tending to multiple health issues. She was overheard telling friends that she planned a “big comeback in TV” per an April Page Six report.

Sources who had been in communication with the former host of the canceled “The Wendy Williams Show” told the outlet that she also planned to gain access to her frozen Wells Fargo accounts in the near future.

“She’s ready to get back to work,” an insider said. “When you hear her talk… anyone who’s known her for years, knows they’re getting a Wendy who’s ready to work. She’s really in good form.”

“She looks great. No one was helping her. It was very different from the person who we’ve seen in the wheelchair,” the source said.

The eyewitness added—“She was walking by herself. No one helped her get in her car. She climbed right in and it was a Suburban.”

A source confirmed that the colorful host is currently back in NYC for the “foreseeable future.”

“She’s planting her roots back in New York and you’ll see a lot more of her. She’s very comfortable and is enjoying life again. She took some time off and now she’s ‘out with the old and in with the new.’ It’s like a rebirth,” the insider said.

Wendy remains embroiled in a legal battle to maintain her personal autonomy and to keep control of her estate. Her former manager, Bernie Young, is trying to gain control over the former host, via guardianship, as well as her estate and her financial affairs. Sources allege that several other people are also in the fight for guardianship, but those closest to Wendy believe that the action is not necessary.

“No one in her family feels like she needs a guardianship in place, they believe she is capable of handling her own life,” one source claimed.

