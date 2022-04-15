Celebrity News Wendy Williams Back In NYC Poised For A TV Comeback!

Wendy Williams is poised for a comeback. The former talk show queen was overheard telling friends that she’s ready to make “a big comeback on TV” while out and about in New York City, Wednesday night.

Sources who have communicated with the former host of the canceled “The Wendy Williams Show” told Page Six that she’s also planning to gain access to her frozen Wells Fargo accounts in the days ahead.

Wendy, 57, was spotted having dinner at Fresco By Scotto with financial pro and TV personality, Baruch Shemtov.

“Wendy was talking to Baruch about her situation with Wells Fargo and she confidently said ‘I’m getting my money back very soon,’” the snitch told the outlet.

Wendy reportedly shared a meal with Shemtov, her niece, Alex Finnie, and Finnie’s boyfriend, Eric Houston. The restaurant’s owner, Good Day New York’s Rosanna Scotto, reportedly “greeted Wendy warmly.” The insider added that “people were excited to see her out.”

“She’s ready to get back to work,” an insider said. “When you hear her talk… anyone who’s known her for years, knows they’re getting a Wendy who’s ready to work. She’s really in good form.”

Another tipster who saw the chat show host at the eatery described her as “vibrant.”

“She looks great. No one was helping her. It was very different from the person who we’ve seen in the wheelchair,” the source said.

The eyewitness added—“She was walking by herself. No one helped her get in her car. She climbed right in and it was a Suburban.”

Wendy’s first reported objective is to gain access to her funds from Wells Fargo. The bank froze her accounts in February, amid a claim that a guardianship was in order.

“The main thing right now is the finances. That is her focus. Things are in the works. She is coming back to TV and she is getting her money back,” a source claimed.

Wendy has been living in Miami for months, amid a battle with multiple health issues. She suffered a professional setback when she lost her popular talk show, after taking an extended hiatus to focus on her health. A source confirmed that the colorful host is currently back in NYC for the “foreseeable future.”

“She’s planting her roots back in New York and you’ll see a lot more of her. She’s very comfortable and is enjoying life again. She took some time off and now she’s ‘out with the old and in with the new.’ It’s like a rebirth,” the insider said.

Wendy was also heard raving over her new TikTok fanbase, during the dinner. Fans “who were probably 17 or 18” were reportedly screaming—“We love you Wendy!” outside the restaurant.

“She has this incredible fanbase, even Gen Z. She can be the next Zendaya if she plays this right,” the first source claimed.

