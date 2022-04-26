Celebrity News Most Of The Real Housewives Of NY & NJ Are TRUMP SUPPORTERS!!

During a Friday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily, RHONJ star, Siggy Flicker, claimed that most of the housewives hired on the Bravo network are Trump supporters. However, they don’t openly display their loyalty to the former president in order to keep their jobs, and deep down they all pretend to like Joe Bidden!

While speaking to the show’s News Editor-In-Chief, Alex Marlow, Siggy explained, “Imagine having to hang out with the liberal entertainment industry five days a week, eight hours a day . . . You’re literally swimming in a swamp, and it is disgusting. There is nothing that I enjoyed about it. I couldn’t wait to get out of there.” Flicker added her main issue wasn’t with Bravo, but with the production company they hired to film the reality show.

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star explained, “It wasn’t because of the people at Bravo, they had nothing to do with the show. They hired the cast, and then they hired the production company. The production company was intolerable.” Siggy continued, “Once they found out that I was a proud Trump supporter and a proud conservative, and I was not backing down from my views, they came at me in the editing room.”

Siggy further exposed The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast as fakes when she admitted they told her to lie about her beliefs. Siggy’s alleged friends told her to pretend to be liberal and hate on Trump, but it was too hard for her. The ex RHONJ star said, “I had people, the cast people, my friends on the show say, ‘Siggy, pretend you’re a liberal, tell them you hate Donald Trump’ — and I said, ‘I can’t do it.'”

The biggest bombshell of the interview was when Siggy Flicker exposed most of The Real Housewives cast as being Trump supporters. She made it a point that the fans listen keenly to her statement saying, “And I want your viewers to understand, most of Housewives throughout the franchise are Trump supporters.” Siggy continued, “In order to keep their jobs, they don’t talk about politics, and some of them if they do talk about politics, they’ll talk about their love for Biden.”

NeNe Leakes, former RHOA cast member, recently filed a lawsuit against Bravo and producer, Andy Cohen, for creating a racist work environment. So Siggy’s allegations about the cast hired by Bravo might be true. In the lawsuit, the network is accused of not punishing white cast members who make racist remarks toward other cast members. NeNe mentioned several occasions where cast members like Kim Zolciak made racist remarks — like when she used the N-word and said Kandi Burruss’ house is in a ghetto neighborhood.

