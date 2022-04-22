Featured NeNe Leakes Suing Bravo Over Kim Zolciak‘s RACIST Remarks!

NeNe Leakes is suing Bravo for rewarding her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, Kim Zolciak, for her racist comments!

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, NeNe Leakes, 54, is suing Andy Cohen and Bravo executives, alleging they fostered a toxic and hostile work environment. The lawsuit which was filed on Wednesday in Atlanta states that NeNe complained to executives about years of racism she faced at the hands of Kim Zolciak-Biermann, but only she suffered the consequences.

The suit names as defendants NBCUniversal, Bravo, production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original, executives from the companies, and “Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen, but not Zolciak-Biermann.

The suit claims Kim once stated something “to the effect of: ‘I don’t want to sit around with NeNe and eat chicken,’” after the idea of a barbecue was suggested to the cast. According to the lawsuit, her statement “perpetuated an offensive stereotype about African-Americans.” Nene’s suit also claims that Zolciak made “racially offensive and stereotypical” statements about costar Kandi Burruss’ house, calling the neighborhood “ghetto” and engaging in a racial stereotype regarding whether Kandi needed a pool.

The suit also alleges that Kim said the N-word as she referred to NeNe and other co-stars after a dispute. Kim also allegedly insinuated that NeNe took drugs and labeled her house a “roach nest.” After the complaints, the executives allegedly “did not terminate their relationship with Zolciak-Biermann, nor take any other meaningful action to put an end to her racially-offensive behavior.” According to the suit, Kim was possibly rewarded for the behavior with her own spin-off show.

The suit also claims that NeNe’s complaints were one of the reasons she was pushed off the franchise. Executives allegedly kept NeNe out of early episodes on season 13 in order to prevent her from talking about the Black Lives Matter movement, of which she was a strong supporter. “As the Black Lives Matter movement swept our nation, Mrs. Leakes — Bravo’s historically most successful Black female talent — should have been embraced by NBC, Bravo, and True,” the suit says. “Instead, NBC, Bravo, and True forced her out of the ‘house she built,’ denying her a regular role.”

The suit also claimed the companies behind the network violated federal employment and anti-discrimination law. Joe Habachy, Leakes’ other attorney, said via email that “not a day goes by that NeNe doesn’t wake up with an onslaught of overwhelming emotions as a direct result of these unfortunate and avoidable occurrences.” NeNe Leakes’ attorneys are seeking monetary damages which will be determined at trial.

