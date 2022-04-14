Shahs of Sunset MJ Javid Defends ‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Co-Star Mike Shouhed After Domestic Violence Arrest!

Shahs of Sunset star, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, is sounding off about the recent arrest of her co-star, Mike Shouhed.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the Bravo star was arrested and jailed for domestic violence on March 27— per a Page Six report.

Mike was reportedly taken into custody for “intimate partner violence with injury” which indicated that there was “visible injury” on the victim, according to an LAPD public information officer. Police were called around 10 pm for an “unknown” issue, which led to the reality star’s arrest. Authorities did not provide a description of the alleged victim.

Mike, 43, was booked at 1:05 am on March 28 and charged with a felony charge of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. The Bravo star posted a $50k bail and was released at 6:35 am, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 25.

Mike’s lawyer, Alex Kessel, told E! News that his client denied all allegations, on April 4.

“At this time, the only comment I can make with confidence is my client in no way committed any act of domestic violence and the truth will prevail,” the lawyer said.

MJ weighed in on the arrest on the April 11 episode of Jeff Lewis’ Sirius XM radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live.”

Jeff brought up Mike’s arrest noting—”I strongly believe people are innocent until proven guilty.”

“Same here,” MJ replied.

“I’ve never, ever, ever seen him violent and I’ve never seen him be angry,” MJ added, acknowledging the nature of the charge. “I was shocked because I think that unless I was literally in the room, a witness to it, I’m with you: ‘innocent until proven guilty.’”

Mike and MJ have been on the Shahs of Sunset cast since the Bravo show premiered in 2012. An insider told E! News that the series is currently on an “indefinite pause,” last week.

Mike and Paulina Ben-Cohen announced their engagement in August 2021 after weathering a salacious scandal.

Mike was accused of sending risqué texts to another woman while he was in a relationship with the blogger. He confessed in May 2021 after initially denying it for a period of time.

“It was a dark time. We were going through COVID, being on lockdown, and I let the anxiousness of going through that and just being bored allow me to do things I shouldn’t have done,” he said, in an interview with E! News.

Mike continued—“Looking back, I feel really stupid for allowing myself to engage in that conversation, even though those text messages were for a few hours and one day that those messages happened, reliving it now feels like…like it was going on for a long period of time. It just hurt her, it hurt me, it was a learning experience and I realize that I shouldn’t do that. I’m glad we got past it and are in a much better place now.”

Paulina shut down her Instagram account following Mike’s arrest.

