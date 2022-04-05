Shahs of Sunset Shahs Of Sunset’s Mike Shouhed Arrested For Domestic Violence!

Shahs of Sunset star, Mike Shouhed, was recently arrested and jailed for domestic violence, Page Six reports. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the March 27 incident on Monday.

Mike was reportedly taken into custody for “intimate partner violence with injury” which indicates that there was “visible injury” on the victim, according to an LAPD public information officer. Police were called around 10 pm for an “unknown” issue, which led to the reality star’s arrest. Authorities did not provide a description of the alleged victim.

Mike, 43, was booked at 1:05 am on March 28 and charged with a felony charge of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. The Bravo star posted a $50k bail and was released at 6:35 am, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 25.

Mike’s lawyer, Alex Kessel, told the outlet that his client denies all the allegations.

The Bravo personality has yet to comment on his arrest on social media but did recently share a series of cryptic messages on his Instagram Stories. The posts have since been deleted.

One graphic read—“Your life is your responsibility. Your success is your responsibility. Your failure is your responsibility. Your reaction is your responsibility. Your behavior is your responsibility.”

He also shared a video of himself on Monday, dancing along to popular Spanish tune, “Rebelion,” inside his car. The lyrics of the song by Joe Arroyo read, “No le pegué a la negra,” which translated to English state— “don’t hit the black woman.”

Mike was still following fiancée, Paulina Ben-Cohen, on Instagram as of Monday morning. She has since shut down her account and it remains unclear if she was the victim of the alleged domestic altercation.

Mike and Paulina announced their engagement in August 2021 after weathering a salacious scandal.

Mike was accused of sending risqué texts to another woman while he was in a relationship with the blogger. He confessed in May 2021 after initially denying it for a period of time.

“We were going through COVID, being on lockdown, and I let the anxiousness of going through that and just being bored allow me to do things I shouldn’t have done,” Mike told E! News at the time.

He added—“Looking back, I feel really stupid for allowing myself to engage in that conversation, even though those text messages were for a few hours and one day that those messages happened, reliving it now feels like … like it was going on for a long period of time.”

Paulina has two sons from a previous marriage. She shared during the Shahs of Sunset Season 9 reunion that the couple did not plan to sign a prenup ahead of their wedding.

“I would not marry someone if I felt that I need to protect myself. In my eyes, that’s not a marriage,” Paulina said. “Then I’ll just date someone.”

“The love and the connection that we have with each other, like, I would not be able to live a day without him in my life,” Paulina added.

Paulina posted an Instagram selfie on March 18 captioned, “waiting for your call ….”

Mike’s first marriage to nurse, Jessica Pardo, reportedly ended due to his own admitted unfaithfulness.

