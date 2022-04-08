Shahs of Sunset Bravo’s ‘Shahs of Sunset’ CANCELED!

The reality series Shahs of Sunset has been canceled after 9 seasons!

The Bravo series premiered in March 2012 and its first season was met with great reviews. The show followed a group of Persian-Americans living and working in Los Angeles, all while balancing family and tradition. However, after nine seasons on air, the Ryan Seacrest-produced show is coming to an end. According to the network, “The show had naturally run its course.” However, some sources claim the series was becoming too “expensive.”

Despite the cancelation news, Bravo fans might still get to see some of the cast in upcoming projects. Sources say Shahs’s OG cast, Reza Farahan, Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid, and Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi are in early talks for future projects with the network. However, one cast member that might not be returning to the network is Mike Shouhed. Due to his recent legal drama, the producers had no plan of casting him in another season of Shahs of Sunset.

According to Page Six, Mike, 43, was arrested on March 27 for domestic violence in Los Angeles. The reality star was arrested by LAPD for “intimate partner violence with injury,” which is a term often used to mean domestic violence when there is a visible injury on the victim. Shouhed was charged with a felony which is a corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was released from jail after paying a $50,000 bail and is due back in court on July 26.

Mike has not spoken about Shahs of Sunset’s cancellation or his recent arrest. He did post a few cryptic posts on his Instagram, one read, “Your life is your responsibility. Your success is your responsibility. Your failure is your responsibility. Your reaction is your responsibility. Your behavior is your responsibility.”

Mike and Paulina Ben-Cohen announced their engagement in August 2021. At the moment, he is still following his fiancé, so it is unclear if she was involved in the incident. Ben-Cohen has yet to comment on Mike’s arrest. On March 18, Paulina posted a photo of her by the phone waiting for a call. When a fan asked if the post was about her or Mike she said, “both.”

Sources close to the production team at Shahs of Sunset say Mike’s legal woes have nothing to do with the cancellation. Another insider claimed, “And there was little chance that Mike would return if there was a new season anyway.”

