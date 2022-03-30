Celebrity News Will Smith’s Gangsta Criminal History Resurfaces . . . He’s SCARY!

Will Smith’s criminal history has come to light after the actor assaulted comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars.

According to MTO News, Will was involved in another assault in 1989 which left a man blind in one eye. The police report from 25 years ago state that Will got into a verbal dispute with his record promoter, William Hendricks. This argument caused Will to allegedly order his bodyguard, Charles “Charlie Mack” Alston, to attack him.

The producer claimed he was left with a fracture on his left eye orbit, was hospitalized, and received six stitches. At the time, Will was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and criminal conspiracy. Fortunately for the movie star, the case was dropped, although Smith had to spend some time in jail.

An insider close to the Smith family spoke about Will’s short prison stay. They said, “Will had to spend a night in the cell at the West Philadelphia police station with other inmates waking him up all night long and asking for his autograph. It was the worst night of his life. He wants to forget it ever happened.”

Will opened up about the incident during a 2005 interview and maintained his innocence. “It wasn’t my fault. That’s what they all say! But it wasn’t my fault. This is back in Philly. One of my buddies beat up this dude, and I was there. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.” After Will’s recent incident on the Oscars stage where he attacked Chris Rock, fans have been questioning his character. Smith issued an apology to Chris Rock on Tuesday morning for his actions during the ceremony.

He wrote on an Instagram post that violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive. Will continued, “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I’m embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I wanted to be,” Smith continued. “There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Reportedly, the members of the Academy are furious over Will’s actions and are even considering taking his award. Other sources also claim that Rock’s joke was also not part of the approved rehearsals.

