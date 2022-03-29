Celebrity News ‘Shaken And Bewildered:’ Chris Rock Unaware Of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Alopecia Condition!

Will Smith and Chris Rock have not made amends after the actor slapped the comedian during a live broadcast of the Oscars on Sunday night.

A source told TMZ that Chris had no clue that Jada Pinkett Smith had alopecia, a medical condition that causes hair loss, when he delivered the “G.I. Jane” joke that triggered her husband to storm the stage.

An insider close to Chris told the outlet that the comedian did not know anything about Jada’s condition and “doesn’t have a mean bone in his body.”

Chris was reportedly left “shaken and bewildered,” after being smacked on live television, but that didn’t stop him from attending Guy Oseary‘s after-party. Will and Jada attended the Vanity Fair after-party.

Chris said “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it, all right?” during the 94th annual Academy Awards. The actor jumped from his seat, walked onto the stage and slapped the comedian. Will returned to his seat before bellowing—”Keep my wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth!”

West coast viewers initially wondered if the slap was the real deal, due to censors stepping in and cutting the fallout. It wasn’t long before an uncensored version of the chain of events began trending, erasing all confusion about the drama.

The 53-year-old actor accepted his first Best Actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, about 40 minutes later. He revealed that Denzel Washington calmed him down after the incident, and apologized to the academy and to his fellow nominees. Will broke down in tears during his acceptance speech, but did not apologize to Chris for the assault.

Diddy later alleged that the pair were “brothers” and had patched things up.

“That’s not a problem. That’s over,” Diddy told Page Six at the Vanity Fair bash.

TMZ reports that Chris went straight to his dressing room after the shocking incident. A friend of the comedian told the outlet that he had “no intention of staying” and left the building shortly after returning to his dressing room. There has reportedly been no communication between the two men.

Will posted a public apology to Chris, on Monday.

The actor wrote, in part, on Instagram—“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

