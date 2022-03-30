Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards Dishes On Will Smith’s Ex Sheree Zampino’s Reaction To Oscar Assault On Chris Rock!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kyle Richards, was sitting beside Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party, when the actor landed the slap heard ’round the world. Will smacked Chris Rock on live TV after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett’s bald head.

Chris said “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it, all right?” during the 94th annual Academy Awards. The actor jumped from his seat, walked onto the stage, and slapped the comedian. Will returned to his seat before bellowing — ”Keep my wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth!”

Extra reporter, Katie Kraus, spoke to the reality star, who shared that Sheree “skedaddled” after the stunning turn of events.

“She left. She’s hanging out with him with the family tonight,” Kyle said.

“No, we were honestly just so shocked,” Kyle replied when asked if Sheree had any outward reaction to the incident.

Kyle, who revealed that she initially thought that the moment was fake, commented — “It was a little disappointing, to be honest because I wanted him to just, like, win and, like, walk away and be proud.”

Kyle called Will’s performance in “King Richard” “amazing.”

She added—“It’s a little disappointing, like, you’re nominated for an Oscar, just take it, be proud… Don’t taint it by adding that into the mix.”

The Bravo star noted that the live altercation “stole the show.”

“My husband called me,” Kyle said. “He didn’t come tonight. He’s like, ‘Did you see what happened?’ I’m like, ‘It’s what everyone is talking about!’ My friends are like, ‘You’re at the Elton John party, do you have any inside scoop?’”

All About The Tea reported that Chris had no clue that Jada Pinkett Smith had alopecia, a medical condition that causes hair loss when he delivered the joke that triggered her husband to storm the stage.

The 53-year-old actor accepted his first Best Actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, a short while later. The actor broke down in tears during his acceptance speech but did not apologize to Chris for the assault.

Will said in his acceptance speech—“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family. In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. I’m being called on in my life to love people and protect people and be a river to my people. I know to do what we do, you gotta be able to take abuse, you have to be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you have to have people disrespecting you and you have to smile and pretend like that is okay.”

Will posted a public apology to Chris on Monday.

The actor wrote, in part, on Instagram—“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

