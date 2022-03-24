Bachelor Cassie Randolph Reveals How She Learned Colton Underwood Was Gay!

Cassie Randolph has revealed that she did not know her ex-boyfriend, Colton Underwood, was gay before the Bachelor alum came out on ‘Good Morning America.’

“I found out the same way that everyone else did,” Cassie said during an appearance on the ‘Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe’ podcast.

She explained—“I was actually in Mexico on vacation with friends, which was great to be away, but yeah, I found out through Snapchat on ‘GMA.’ It was horrible. It was just a shocking kind of thing.”

Colton, 30, chose Cassie, 26, during Season 23 of the dating competition show, in late 2018. The couple announced that they had split in May 2020. In September 2020, Cassie took out a restraining order against her ex, accusing him of stalking and harassment, but dropped the complaint less than two months later.

Colton came out in April 2021, shocking fans. He apologized to Cassie during his ‘Good Morning America’ interview with Robin Roberts.

“I would like to say sorry for how things ended,” Colton said during his appearance on the morning show. “I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices.”

Cassie shared about her decision to keep a low profile amid the Bachelor Nation drama.

“I guess I did kind of take a step back from doing things for a while last year just because I needed a little break from everything, so maybe that’s why people were shocked,” Cassie said, referring to her appearance on the recently-aired Bachelor finale.

She explained that she “didn’t want everything to be so in my face” and that her decision turned out to be “healthy break.”

The YouTube personality admitted that it had been difficult for her to open up about the relationship since the breakup.

“It’s really hard for me to talk about it at all or even know the right thing to say when addressing it,” she told Bristowe. “I feel like so much pressure when asked about it. I would love to be able to be open and candid about things, but I’m just not there yet, and I’m sure I will one day like want to speak on it because there’s just a lot there.”

Cassie has been dating musician, Brighton Reinhardt, since fall of 2020. Colton got engaged to his fiancé, Jordan C. Brown, in February.

Colton has reportedly been working to sell the TV rights to his upcoming wedding—but there have been no takers.

“Colton has been pitching a TV wedding for a long time. He was sure that being the first gay Bachelor to get married would start a bidding war between networks and streaming services, but so far no one has said ‘yes,’” sources recently told Radar. “His agent set up a meeting with almost every development and programming executive in town. What was interesting is that Colton attended most of those meetings without his fiancé. This is clearing The Colton wedding pitch, who he is marrying seems to be just another detail. To say he was optimistic is an understatement, he was 100% positive this was a done deal. Not only would he earn a chunk of money, but Colton would be back where he loves to be – on TV.”

“I’m not saying that Colton got engaged just to get back on TV, but now that no one wants to televise the wedding, it will be interesting to see what happens next,” a friend of reality TV personality said.

