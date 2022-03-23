Bachelor ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Fails To Sell TV Rights To Wedding!

Colton Underwood is looking to sell the TV rights to his upcoming wedding with fiancé, Jordan C. Brown, but it appears that no network is interested in the Bachelor alum’s upcoming nuptials.

“Colton has been pitching a TV wedding for a long time. He was sure that being the first gay Bachelor to get married would start a bidding war between networks and streaming services, but so far no one has said ‘yes,’” sources told Radar. “His agent set up a meeting with almost every development and programming executive in town. What was interesting is that Colton attended most of those meetings without his fiancé. This is clearing The Colton wedding pitch, who he is marrying seems to be just another detail. To say he was optimistic is an understatement, he was 100% positive this was a done deal. Not only would he earn a chunk of money, but Colton would be back where he loves to be – on TV.”

Colton’s return to TV on Netflix series, Coming Out Colton, has only delivered subpar ratings, according to a TV insider.

“TV is a ratings business. If people watch, you stay on. If they don’t, you need to find another way to make a living,” the insider told the outlet. “At the end of the day Colton didn’t deliver. If he were marrying Brad Pitt, maybe the answer would be different, but he isn’t.”

“I’m not saying that Colton got engaged just to get back on TV, but now that no one wants to televise the wedding, it will be interesting to see what happens next,” a friend of reality TV personality said.

Colton announced his engagement to Jordan in February after a whirlwind romance. The reality star came out as gay in April 2021, during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time,” he said in the interview. “I’ve hated myself for a long time. I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

Colton appeared on the reality dating series during Season 23. He ended his run on the show by getting engaged to Cassie Randolph, but the couple split in May 2020.

“I wasn’t really pursuing dating at first. But since then I found somebody and I am very much in love,” he told PEOPLE about his relationship with Jordan. “I’m the luckiest person to have him in my life.”

Colton made headlines earlier this month when he called out Bachelor producers for allegedly mistreating contestants after the conclusion of the series.

“I think listening to its former leads and listening to its contestants and also providing help for them when they need it after the show,” he said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, when asked how the dating show could up its game. “Because they really come in and change your life, and then sort of throw you to the wolves.”

