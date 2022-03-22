Celebrity News Kanye West Seeking FULL CUSTODY Of Kids And Child Support!

Rapper Kanye West is allegedly seeking full custody of his 4 kids with ex-Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, and since then, the two have been going through a messy split. According to TheSun, Ye wants to have full custody of his kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Kanye alleges that Kim makes her team of nannies raise their children while she is out with Pete Davidson.

According to a source close to Kanye, “People close to him were pretty shocked and have been trying to persuade him not to, but he is adamant that he wants the kids full time. He believes Kim is away a lot working and spending time with Pete and that he’d be a better parent.” The source continued, “Kanye thinks the children spend too much time with the nannies and that he’d be around more than Kim.”

Kanye West allegedly also has an issue with Kim’s parenting that he says is spoiling their kids. “He also has issues with Kim’s parenting, he thinks she gives the kids whatever they want, and they are growing up spoiled. But everyone close to Kim knows she is a devoted mother to her children.” They also added that Kim spends less and less time with her kids each year because her team of nannies help her. The report from The Sun also suggests that Kanye would be requesting child support from his billionaire ex-wife.

Last week, Kanye had claimed that Pete Davidson would be a bad influence on his ex-wife and kids. He said in a post, “I’m really concerned that SKETE will get my kids’ mom hooked on drugs. He’s in rehab every 2 months.” Kanye also came after other celebrities who called out his harassment of Kim and Pete for their relationship. Kanye was later banned from Instagram for violating Instagram’s policies on hate speech, harassment, and bullying with his latest outbursts.

At the time of his 24-hour ban from Instagram, 6 of the 11 posts on his page were about Pete and Kim. Kim Kardashian and the SNL comedian recently made their relationship Instagram official with cute photos together. A source close to the Kardashian revealed that Kim was happy Pete was sticking up for himself. “She thinks it’s complete nonsense how Kanye is acting, and enough is enough. She’s so happy Pete spoke out [and] hopes Kanye can now move on.”

