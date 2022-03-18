Celebrity News Kanye West ‘Scared’ Pete Davidson Will Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs!’

Kanye West recently revealed that he is scared that Pete Davidson will get his wife hooked on drugs if they continue their relationship.

In a recent Instagram post, Kanye West attacked Pete Davidson again for his relationship with Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. In a recent post, Kanye wrote, “I’m really concerned that SKETE will get my kids mom hooked on drugs. He’s in rehab every 2 months.” The rapper included a screenshot of another fan’s comment. “The way Skete used Kim’s marital status too [sic] address Kanye was a sneak diss towards her & she didn’t even catch it.”

Only last week, Pete Davidson had clapped back at Kanye West for trolling him online. In a screenshot of texts between the two, Pete says, “Let me help you man. I struggle with mental stuff too.” The SNL comedian continued, “It’s not an easy journey, you don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace,” he added. “I have your back even though you treat me like sh*t because I want everything to be smooth. But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months I’m gonna stop being so nice.”

Pete Davidson has always made it clear that he struggles with mental health issues. In one interview with Charlamagne tha God, Pete opened up about his depression. “I’m always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it. I wake up depressed, but now I know my steps. I have to go outside and be in sun for a little bit, or go for a walk. It’s all just programming yourself to trick your brain.” Davidson also admitted he has hit rock bottom several times though he always gets back up and brings himself out of it.

One person commented on Kanye’s behavior towards Pete. “It’s really wrong of him to say that kind of thing. If Pete’s in rehab every 2 months, it’s his private matter. He shouldn’t ruin another man’s reputation bcos of the fight with his ex wife.” Somebody else wrote on Twitter, “He has no right whatsoever to tell Kim who she should or shouldn’t date, he’s still trying to control her.” After his latest rant against Pete and other celebrities like Trevor Noah, Kanye was banned by Instagram for 24 hours for going against their terms and guidelines.

