Vanderpump Rules Tom Schwartz MOVES IN With Bestie Tom Sandoval After Split!

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney recently announced their breakup, and it seems Tom has had to move out of their house.

Katie announced the end of her marriage with Tom after 12 years together after she felt he never “stepped up” for her. She posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram saying, “After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship.”

Before they separated publicly, Katie and Tom were both living in the home they bought in 2019. The $1.9 million dollar property is found in Valley Village, Los Angeles. A source close to the family revealed to The Sun that the Vanderpump Rules stars will have to give up their home in the process of their divorce. “They have to sell the house because it’s too big and too expensive for either of them to live there alone, it doesn’t make sense for them. Katie is very much in the driver’s seat of this breakup so whatever she says goes.”

The insider later revealed that Tom has been heavily relying on his long-time friend and business partner, Tom Sandoval. While Katie has been getting support from her fellow Vanderpump Rules star, Ariana Madix. “He’s been relying on Sandoval a lot for moral support. The Toms are sticking together, to no one’s surprise, since he’s never been a fan of Katie’s. But Ariana is being a really good friend to Katie and has her back.” Since Katie hasn’t officially filed any documents, the two are likely taking time apart right now.

Tom, 39, had also posted his breakup text on Instagram to let his followers know he was no longer with Katie. “Wanted to clear the air on some rumors floating around. Katie & I are separating. I’m not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word bc it’s too painful. Yes my heart aches but I’ll be ok. Not looking to evoke any sympathy here. I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

Another source close to the couple said the separation was Tom’s fault. “She feels the fault is on him and he had his chances to be better but he didn’t step up to the challenge. Now, she is focused on her own happiness, something that wasn’t prioritized in their marriage.”

