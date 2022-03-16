Vanderpump Rules ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Confirm ‘Painful’ Split!

Tom and Katie finally confirmed their rumored split in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

Katie has been hinting at the single life on Instagram for a while now. She even reposted a Kim Kardashian post where the reality star was speaking about her own divorce. Plus, Katie has been taking photos without a ring on her finger. Fans’ speculation about the couple’s relationship must have been right since Katie posted a breakup note on her Instagram.

“I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this,” Maloney, 35, began in her gut-wrenching March 15th admission. “But I feel it’s important that I’m open about my life with you.” Katie continued that after 12 years of an adventure through life with Tom Schwartz, their marriage was coming to an end.

Katie Maloney continued, “This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness. Thank you for all the kind words and support.” She shared the heartbreaking message along with two cute photos of her and Tom.

Tom also posted his own heartfelt message that made fans emotional. “Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f**kin Instagram caption. Is there a good break up front?” He continued, “Katie and I are separating. I’m not quite ready to use the “D” word yet because it’s too painful. Yes my heart aches but I will be ok.” He also added a few cute photos and videos of his time with Katie.

Fans flooded Katie’s comment section with support for her new journey. One said, “aaaaw guys were my favorite from Vanderpump.. but always wishing you guys the best.” Another fan said, “I watched you guys since the beginning. I wish you all the privacy and peace through all this.”

Most fans saw the breakup coming after a source close to the family gave The Sun an exclusive interview about the couple’s relationship. They said, “Katie and Tom have split and gotten back together and split and gotten back together. They’re currently not together, no. She’s doing her own thing right now. The insider continued that the time apart was completely Katie’s decision. “She hasn’t filed for divorce yet but it’s been discussed. They’re just taking time apart right now and seeing what happens.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips