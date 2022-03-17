Vanderpump Rules Katie Maloney BLINDSIDED By Breakup… They Had BABY Plans!

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz planned on having a baby before they recently split!

It seems just a few weeks before Tom and Katie confirmed their breakup, one of them had dropped hints about having a baby in the future! Tom had given an exclusive interview to Us Weekly on his future plans with Maloney. During the February interview, Tom, 39, had expressed interest in having a baby with his now ex. “Time will tell. I don’t know [when]. I love kids. We just never got around to it. It’s not too late, I know,” he said.

Schwartz also said that Katie would make an incredible mother, though, at the moment, he was satisfied with just being a plant daddy. Sadly, almost a month later, Katie has decided to walk away from the relationship. She posted a heartfelt message to her fans about her split from Tom on Tuesday. Katie, 35, said, “After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with animosity or resentment, no sides to choose.” Katie also thanked her fans on the post for all their support.

Tom also posted his own heartbreaking message on Instagram, however you could tell he was more heartbroken to announce the news. He wrote, “Well this sucks! How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a fuckin canned Instagram caption?… Katie and I are separating. I’m not ready to use the ‘D’ word yet because it’s too painful. Yes my heart aches but I’ll be ok.” Schwartz also said he respected Katie’s decision to end their relationship and that they had multiple healthy, productive conversations about it. His last post on Instagram, before the breakup announcement, was of him and Katie. Tom captioned it, “It’s Friday, I’m in love.”

Despite everything, Katie’s fans have been very supportive of her leaving her relationship with Tom, who most consider a “serial cheater.” On a Reddit post, one VPR fan posted a video of Katie flirting with another man and mentioned she would have no trouble finding another man. “I think ditching Tom will make her a much happier lady and it will show in all aspects of her life.”

Another fan mentioned Tom’s cheating scandal as the main reason for their split saying, “Even if Tom grew to be a truly better person after that cheating scandal, she couldn’t get past it because the resentment was so strong and it was one time too many.”

