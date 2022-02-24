Vanderpump Rules Katie Maloney Cryptically Hints At Split From Husband Tom Schwartz!

Vanderpump Rules star, Katie Maloney, recently sparked rumors that there was trouble in paradise between herself and husband, Tom Schwartz. The couple’s seemingly successful marriage was featured on the recently concluded ninth season of the Bravo reality series, but Katie hinted that the couple might be headed for a split when she shared a statement about divorce on her Instagram Story.

Katie posted a comment that Kim Kardashian made to Vogue, in which she explained why she chose to file for divorce from her husband of seven years, Kanye West.

“In the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said.

Katie cryptically responded to Kim’s comment with one word—“Amen.”

Katie’s post was shared on Reddit, where it attracted the attention of curious Vanderpump Rules fans, who sounded off about the idea of a potential breakup between Katie and Tom. Some believed that Katie’s post could foreshadow a divorce, while others dismissed the idea.

“I would love to live in a world where Katie dumps [Schwartz] and thrives… Season 10 would be picked up immediately lol,” one Reddit user wrote.

Another fan pointed out the recent breakups of two other Pump Rules couples, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett and Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy. Both couples split late last year.

“Imagine [three] of the girls recently single after years with questionable men,” the viewer said.

“RIGHT!! Me too. I wonder how different she would be,” another chimed in.

“Wow I did not realize this was a post from Katie! I don’t like Katie at all but I am in 100% support of her dumping Schwartz,” another user added. “Also maybe Raquel ditching James and having so much support empowered her?”

Other fans weren’t so sure that Katie had set her sights on divorcing Tom. Many pointed out that they “don’t see [Katie] going anywhere.”

“[I] think y’all are reading too much into this. She’s showing her support and agreement for Kim’s situation, even more so since she isn’t stooping to Kanye levels and is doing what makes her happy,” one Reddit user commented. “Unless Katie openly shares any change to her marital status with the world, it’s really sh-tty to be saying, ‘OMG KATIE LEAVE HIM OMG YOUD BE SO MUCH BETTER OFF W/O HIM OMFGGGGG.’”

Katie and Tom first tied the knot in August 2016 but had a second official wedding in July 2019, due to a paperwork issue.

There has been no production update for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules.