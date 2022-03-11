Vanderpump Rules James Kennedy Confirms Tom Schwartz And Katie Maloney Split!

According to James Kennedy, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have officially split.

Rumors have been going around about Katie and Tom’s split for a while now. It all began when Vanderpump Rules fans noticed the two weren’t spending as much time together. Katie has been posting cryptic messages on her Instagram lately, like reposting Kim Kardashian’s divorce statement. Tom also hasn’t been seen in any of her recent selfies, plus Katie hasn’t been seen with her wedding rings on, either.

Many fans have been following the couple closely to get a clue if they have really broken up. Katie’s fans especially hope she has left Schwartz since they think he doesn’t treat her well. A source revealed some news about the state of the VPR couple’s relationship. Instagram account, @blocked_by_jaxx, answered a question by a fan who wanted to know his thoughts on Katie and Tom’s break-up rumors.

The IG account answered, “OK I was in Orlando when this sh** went down and missed a lot of it. If it’s true then FINALLY. He is low key the worst and is a horrible husband. I’d actually like her more if she left him.” @blocked_by_jaxx later shared a response from a source who had more information on the couple. The source wrote, “Have a friend that hung out with James in Vegas and he told her they aren’t together, and James was the opposite of sober.” To which @blocked_by_jaxx responded saying, “Stop!”

Despite the rumors of a breakup, some Bravo fans think it is just hype by the Vanderpump Rules publicists to get people excited for the new season of the show. “I totally agree they are trying to make drama with the OG cast to retain viewers for another boring ass fake season. Though other fans think the two are just too caught up in life to spend a lot of time together,” a fan wrote. “I just read an interview where Katie said Tom has been gone a lot because his dad has been sick and he’s been going back home to visit often.”

The couple hasn’t officially responded to the breakup rumors. Somebody else said Tom and Katie were too lazy to get a divorce. “Sorry but blocked by jaxx is often wrong about most rumors. I would take this with a grain of salt.” Another Bravo fan added on the Reddit post was shocked that people believed that drunk James was telling the truth.

