Sister Wives 'Sister Wives' Fans Guess That Kody And Janelle Brown Have Split!

Sister Wives fans cheered when Christine Brown decided to leave the plural marriage and her spiritual husband, Kody Brown—and now some are wondering if Kody’s second wife, Janelle Brown, might have followed in her footsteps.

Kody and Janelle share only a tepid romantic relationship, but seemingly love and respect each other on an intellectual level. The couple shares six children.

Kody was put on the spot during Part 2 of the Sister Wives One-on-One tell-all, when host, Sukanya Krishnan, asked him if he was “in love” with Janelle.

Kody replied—“I love Janelle,” but finally confirmed that he was not “in love” with his second wife.

“Janelle wouldn’t tell you that she’s in that place with me either if she’s being honest,” he said.

“We’re not in sync. We don’t partner really well. But we actually are just able to have a marriage, if you will, that is lower in attachment,” he added. “We’re good friends. We get along well. It’s more of a just a committed relationship.”

Kody and Janelle clashed during Season 16 after Kody implemented strict Covid rules that led to rifts within the family. Kody and Janelle’s sons, Gabe and Garrison, refused to comply with the rigid standards and Janelle stood in their corner. Kody demanded that his sons move out to allow him to return to the home, but Janelle didn’t back his demand.

Kody shared that he felt betrayed because his wife had put their children first. Janelle even told Kody to “f**k off” during a heated exchange over his Covid protocols. Meanwhile, Kody spent 9 months living full-time in the home of his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, leaving some of his children with feelings of neglect.

Janelle admitted that, while she loved raising children within a plural marriage, there was no real reason to stay in a bad situation once the children were grown. She admitted that she was making a conscious choice to stay with Kody.

Some fans believe that Janelle has cut ties with Kody, following Christine’s example. Janelle publicly supported Christine’s controversial decision and was the only sister-wife to congratulate her on her new TLC web series, Cooking With Just Christine. The pair has also been vacationing together.

Reddit users have been chatting about the drastically changed dynamic within the Brown clan, and one TLC sleuth posted a list of facts that points to the possibility that Janelle has already walked away.

“Do we think Janelle has left too?” the viewer asked, before laying out the case.

“She’s taking vacations with Christine to Disney (which I can only assume would make Kody very angry…he’s big on “loyalty”, as we’ve seen in this week’s episode).”

“Christine posted pictures on New Year’s Eve with Janelle, which means they may have spent holidays together this year.”

“She’s been calling out Kody’s abusive bullsh— all season so far, especially his passive-aggressive diatribe during the family meeting about Thanksgiving.”

“Obviously this is all speculation because she hasn’t announced anything, but it seems to me like she’s been undergoing some massive changes. What do you all think?”

Do you believe that Janelle followed Christine out of their polygamous spiritual marriage?

