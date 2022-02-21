Sister Wives Christine Brown Scores TLC Web Series After Ditching Kody Brown!

Christine Brown is cashing in as a single woman after her shocking split from polygamous husband, Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star has landed a new TLC.com series, which will feature the mom of six whipping up recipes in the kitchen. The web series will be called Cooking With Just Christine and will give the TLC star an opportunity to share her love of cooking with fans.

The word “Just” in the title gives a nod to Christine’s former life as the third wife in the Sister Wives crew.

“This is Christine Brown, you know me from Sister Wives, but what you might not know is how much I love to cook,” Christine, who appears happier than ever, says in a preview clip.

The sneak peek of the new show has been making the rounds on social media, and features Christine’s youngest child, Truely Brown, checking in on her busy mom. Christine’s adult daughter, Mykelti Padron, also makes an appearance, perhaps hinting at future mother/daughter collaborations in Christine’s kitchen.

“Get your apron ready because Cooking With Just Christine is coming to TLC.com,” the reality TV mom concludes.

Fans have been cheering Christine on since she announced that she had left Kody and the Brown clan to start a new life near her family, in Utah. While Christine’s new venture might turn off some longtime Sister Wives viewers, many fans will likely tune in to support her independent road to happiness.

The show is being promoted as a web series for now, and it remains unclear if Christine will actually score a TLC television show. The preview teases that Cooking With Just Christine is “coming soon.”

Christine tied the spiritual knot with Kody in 1994, becoming the plural patriarch’s third wife. Kody legally wed Meri Brown in 1990 and brought Janelle Brown into the brood in 1993. Fans know that Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, became his legal wife after he divorced Meri in order to adopt Robyn’s children, in 2014.

The former couple discussed what led to their split and revealed where they currently stand during the just-concluded Sister Wives One On One tell-all special.

Christine spoke about making the difficult decision to break off from the Brown family.

“It’s not fun breaking people’s hearts. At my core, I just want people to be happy,” Christine said during the February 6 episode. “It tore me apart. It was super, super sad. Kody and I are divorced. We’re completely separate.”

A source told Us Weekly that Kody does not plan to formally end his spiritual marriage with his estranged ex.

“Kody wouldn’t go through with a ‘spiritual divorce’ from Christine,” a snitch dished last month. “He left her on her own to make peace with the separation — it was her and God, not her and Kody.”

The insider explained that no “formal ceremony at a church” had taken place to mark the end of the couple’s spiritual marriage.

“He wouldn’t give Christine — or any of his other wives for that matter — the courtesy of going along with [a formal ceremony] since he feels betrayed,” the insider said, adding that Kody Brown had “become more angry and bitter” in recent days.

