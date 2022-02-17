Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kelly Dodd Inserts Herself In Lisa Rinna & Kathy Hilton Feud!

Kelly Dodd loves to snick her nose in everyone’s business and this time, she’s entered Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton’s feud involving former President Trump.

As reported, Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton are currently at war after an explosive Aspen cast trip, where Lisa and Erika Jayne spread defamatory lies about the hotel queen.

As All About The Tea readers know, Kathy Hilton skipped the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 finale to attend an event hosted by former US President, Donald Trump. Kathy Hilton spent the weekend rubbing elbows with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago Super Bowl party and when Lisa Rinna found out, she put Kathy on blast in an attempt to taint Kathy among RHOBH fans.

Lisa Rinna took to her Instagram Stories to expose Kathy Hilton’s controversial political affiliation. Lisa captioned a photo of Kathy at the Super Bowl party, “Oh that’s where she was!!!!!!”

Immediately, Kelly Dodd, who is a loyal Trumper, married to former Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal – retweeted the post and wrote, “The Woke is losing their s–t!!!!” along with three grinning emojis and four laugh-cry ones.

As reported, during the Colorado trip, Kathy and the cast partied at a local nightclub where Kathy and a club employee got into a back and forth over the hotel queen requesting the DJ play, Michael Jackson’s song, Billie Jean. The employee told Kathy to go back to LA, after dismissing her request and all hell broke loose.

Allegedly, Kathy cussed at the employee and screamed “white privilege.” Kathy’s reps deny the allegations, however, Erika Jayne claims she heard Kathy curse and say bad things at the club employee and brought this info back to the group with Lisa Rinna backing Erika.

“Everything that’s being brought up is a lie and being refuted. Kathy did not say it. It’s been squashed and keeps resurfacing,” her manager told Radar.

“What they’ve been told is that Erika heard Kathy say something bad, but no one else could corroborate because no one else heard it,” the insider told us. “Kathy didn’t even have a conversation with Erika, wasn’t sitting next to her. She was way across the room from her, and it was really loud in there. So I don’t know how Erika heard what she thinks she heard, but it’s a very fishy scenario.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wrapped filming Season 12 and will return fall of 2022.

