Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kathy Hilton Skipped 'RHOBH' Finale After Lisa Rinna & Erika Jayne Spread Lies About Her!

Kathy Hilton opted not to film The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 finale with her costars, after Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna supposedly spread lies about her during an explosive Aspen trip.

A member of Kathy Hilton’s team claims she skipped the finale due to a prior commitment with her husband in Palm Beach, Florida, reports Radar — but the story doesn’t end there.

“Kathy did not refuse to film,” her manager told the outlet. “Our friend, Vera, lost her husband a year ago last week. Vera lives in Palm Beach. Kathy and Rick have always planned on being in Palm Beach this weekend with her for the week.”

“Kathy’s also hosting a charity event with her daughter, Nicky [Hilton], in Palm Beach on Wednesday. It’s the Hope For Depression Research Foundation, founded by one of Kathy’s oldest and dearest friends, Audrey Gruss,” she continued. “So this was all planned way in advance. Production was always aware of the schedule.”

Additionally, Kathy’s manager noted that she’s “a ‘friend,’ so production had no problem with that because a ‘friend’ doesn’t show up in every episode.”

Kathy’s Heated Final Scene

On February 10, Kathy filmed her last scene of Season 12 with her sister, Kyle Richards, and Lisa Rinna and by the sounds of it, the conversation was intense.

“Kathy filmed with Kyle on Thursday, and Lisa came over and she filmed with the two of them,” Kathy’s manager told Radar. “That was how her arch ended. I was there. That was the plan. And she was filmed last week.”

“Originally, she was gonna film with Dorit [Kemsley] on Saturday, but the location fell through, so then they moved it, and she filmed with Kyle on Thursday before she left for Palm Beach,” she continued. “Lisa was coming over, so she filmed with Lisa as well.”

“And as far as fighting with people and stuff, I mean, that’s what these shows do,” she added. “She filmed with Lisa Thursday. It was what it was, but she did it and she’s done with the season. And she’ll see everyone when she starts doing the promotions and all that.”

Lisa Rinna Reveals Cease and Desist Threat

After filming the final scene with her sister and Lisa Rinna, the soap actress hinted at another cast member threatening to send her a cease and desist.

While Kathy Hilton’s team denies sending Lisa Rinna a cease and desists, the timing is all too coincidental to overlook the obvious.

How The Beef Started

According to Radar, Kathy is not on good terms with Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne after the Aspen trip because of a lie that Erika told on the hotel mogul.

As All About The Tea readers know, the beef originated during the Colorado trip after production completed filming for the day, Kathy and the cast continued partying at Caribou Club. Kathy wanted the DJ play to play Michael Jackson’s 1982 song, Billie Jean but there was some sort of screen separating the DJ from the crowd, so Kathy asked a nearby employee to help her relay the message.

Supposedly, the club employee was not happy with Kathy’s request – asking her where she was from. When she answered him, he allegedly told her to “go back to L.A.” The remark sent Kathy over the edge, and a heated exchange of words ensued.

According to the source, Kathy yelled “white privilege” and make other shocking statements. Her reps denied and continue to deny.

“Everything that’s being brought up is a lie and being refuted. Kathy did not say it. It’s been squashed and keeps resurfacing,” her manager told us on Monday.

“Who are these sources because we’ve been told that it’s Erika [Jayne] and that it’s Lisa but that Lisa has not been able to corroborate anything because she didn’t hear it, so it’s like this is all hearsay,” she continued. “Lisa has very clearly stated that Erika told her this, but she never heard it. And so different outlets have gotten different stories about this. That’s why the story has not run, it’s because there is no second person that heard this.”

“They were in Aspen. There were several different things that happened that weekend, as you know,” Kathy’s manager said. “In a coffee shop, something happened with Lisa talking about Erika. There were different arguments that went on throughout the weekend. The guy saying, ‘Kathy, go back to L.A.,’ Kathy being upset, that’s all true. We’re not saying it’s not. Kathy was upset. We’re not refuting that.”

Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna Spread Lies About Kathy

Erika claims she overhead Kathy cussing in the club and gossiped to Lisa Rinna about it. Lisa strongly backed Erika’s story, which is when the drama started.

“What they’ve been told is that Erika heard Kathy say something bad, but no one else could corroborate because no one else heard it,” the insider told us. “Kathy didn’t even have a conversation with Erika, wasn’t sitting next to her. She was way across the room from her, and it was really loud in there. So I don’t know how Erika heard what she thinks she heard, but it’s a very fishy scenario.”

“The other thing that was being said was that Lisa was going to back up Erika in saying that she also believes Kathy said this thing, but she did not hear her say it,” added the source, saying that “Kathy is really upset about the whole thing. It’s a lie, it’s defamatory, it’s hurtful, it’s not necessary. It’s one thing to say she had a blowup, but to come up with a lie [is another].”

Kathy’s manager agreed, telling Radar, “She loves all these girls, but she’s flabbergasted. Look, we all understand about making good TV, but she’s just in shock that somebody would take it to this level. Whether it’s to create a diversion from themselves for something else, I don’t know. But she’s in shock.”

“She didn’t do it. It shouldn’t be out there. This should be a dead story. It’s not a nice thing. She’s not like that,” she insisted. “Nobody should have to go through this kind of nonsense. Just to make a story? There’s better ways to go about creating excitement and drama than putting someone’s reputation on the line with a lie. I think she was taken aback by that. … Everything from the last two weeks has been a ‘wow’ moment.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.

