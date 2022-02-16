Celebrity News Wendy Williams And Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter ‘Close’ Again Amid Wells Fargo Drama!

Wendy Williams ex-husband Kevin Hunter, is back in her life — acting as her business manager again amid her diminished state, while she fights for her millions against Wells Fargo.

Wendy Williams, 57, has not been on her daytime talk show since July 2021 due to her declining health over the last few months. During this delicate and vulnerable time, Wendy has isolated herself from staff and friends, and relying on her cheating ex-husband again.

“Wendy has no one in her life but Kevin. She never had close friends and hasn’t spoken with her staff in months. After her mom died, Wendy didn’t even have a family. All she has is Kevin and the son they share together,” sources tell Radar.

“Kevin is back in her life again out of necessity. He might not have treated her right in the past but when he was in her life none of this crazy stuff happened. He would never have allowed her bank to freeze her assets, and would have made sure Wendy went to work each day.”

As reported, Wendy has even hired Kevin Hunter’s attorney, LaShawn Thomas, to fight Wells Fargo bank, who is holding her millions hostage amid her incompetent capacity.

The issue is, LaShawn Thomas, also currently represents Kevin Hunter on various business ventures, which creates a situation of possible incompatible.

“Of course, Kevin had a hand in Wendy hiring LaShawn Thomas. Kevin is back and he and Wendy are getting close again,” adds an insider.

Wendy’s lawyer disagrees, “Kevin did not request that I represent Wendy,” said the lawyer sounding defensive. “Whatever is going on with Wendy, I don’t disclose to him. I believe in protecting the attorney-client privilege.”

Wendy and Kevin Hunter’s only child, Kevin Hunter Jr., was influential in reconnecting his parents.

“Love her hate Kevin, this shit never went down on his watch,” adds the snitch. “Watch, Wells Fargo, isn’t going to mess with Kevin. He is going to unlock her bank accounts.”

Wells Fargo recently said in a statement, “Wells Fargo’s priority is the financial well-being of Ms. Williams and the preservation of her privacy. As we have expressed to the Court, Wells Fargo is open to working with Ms. Williams’ counsel to release funds directly to her creditors for bills historically and regularly paid from her accounts.”

As reported, the Wells Fargo situation is very serious — the bank has blocked Wendy Williams from accessing her millions for several weeks. As a result, the former talk show host is unable to pay her mortgage and employee payroll and fears she will default on future bills.

Wells Fargo claims they froze her bank account out of fear that she has dementia and could be financially abused. Keep in mind, these accounts are holding millions of dollars.

According to Wells Fargo, Wendy Williams, is an “incapacitated person,” who requires guardianship, therefore the bank will continue to deny the talk show maven access to her millions.

Wendy Williams married Kevin Hunter in 1997 and filed for divorce in April 2019 after Sharina Hudson, his mistress at the time, gave birth to a baby girl.

Hunter released a statement at the time saying he wasn’t “proud” of his “recent actions.”

Kevin Hunter got engaged to the mother of his love child, Sharina Hudson, back in October 2021.

