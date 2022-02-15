Reality TV Shows Wendy Williams Teams Up With Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter To Fight Wells Fargo Over Frozen Accounts! By

Wendy Williams Hires Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter’s Lawyer To Fight Wells Fargo!

Wendy Williams is teaming up with her cheating ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, to battle Wells Fargo — despite carrying on an affair for years with a woman, who he fathered a child.

Wendy Williams, 57, hired Florida-based attorney, LaShawn Thomas, on recommendation of her ex, Kevin Hunter.

The issue is, LaShawn Thomas, also currently represents Kevin Hunter on various business ventures, which creates a situation of possible incompatible.

The Sun reached out to LaShawn Thomas to inquire about the glaring conflict of interest — representing his ex-wife. The attorney denied there were any issues claiming the matters were completely separate.

The lawyer also worked for Williams’ production company Wendy Inc, as her Executive Assistant. Despite her apparent close business relationship with Hunter, Thomas claims she continued working at the company even after the couple divorced.

She’s also legally represented, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant, New Edition and actress Demetria McKinney.

As reported, the Wells Fargo situation is very serious, as Wendy Williams no longer has access to her millions and Wells Fargo is not backing down.

Wells Fargo froze her bank accounts out of fear that she has dementia and could be financially abused. Keep in mind, these accounts are holding millions of dollars.

According to Wells Fargo, Wendy Williams, is an “incapacitated person,” who requires guardianship, therefore the bank will continue to deny the talk show maven access to her millions.

On February 10, Wells Fargo sent a letter to New York Supreme Court Judge Arlene Bluth requesting a special hearing to determine if Wendy Williams needs a legal guardian to manage her personal affairs.

On February 11, Wendy Williams lawyer, LaShawn Thomas, released the following statement:

“Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being.”

LaShawn Thomas explains that Williams’ legal battle with Wells Fargo stems from a disloyal friend of the talk show host.

“Wendy had to unfortunately bring this action because Wells Fargo has refused to honor her Power of Attorney, granting her son authority to make inquiries to the bank on Wendy’s behalf,” the statement read. “Wendy further believes that all of the false narratives currently making the rounds derive from this source and she is saddened that she once considered this person a friend.”

In reference to those claims, Williams’ attorney said in a statement that “it saddens Wendy that Wells Fargo has chosen to believe the allegations of a former employee who is upset because she no longer has direct and unfettered access to Wendy’s financial affairs.”

In court docs, Williams claimed that the financial advisor in question was terminated due to her “malfeasance in relation to [Williams’] accounts and [her] improper conduct in relation to their professional relationship.”

Williams attorney, in a statement, says the TV personality has gone to great lengths to figure out how all of this transpired.

“She has spoken to several bank representatives and has even gone into a local branch and discussed this issue with bank managers, as clear evidence that there are no concerns about her state of mind,” the statement read. “In fact, Wells Fargo’s alleged suspicions were never raised until Wendy made it known that she no longer wanted to bank at Wells Fargo due to the bank’s mishandling of her complaints against her advisor.”

