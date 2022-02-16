Black Ink Crew ‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Ceaser’s Baby Mama Gives An Update On Legal Battle Over Daughter!

Black Ink Crew star, Ceaser Emmanuel, has been in a heated legal battle with his child’s mother, Crystal for a while now.

The relationship between Ceaser, his daughter Cheyenne and baby mama has been getting worse over time. Things got so bad that Ceaser now doesn’t think he can come to a mutual understanding with them. Cheyenne went on social media and accused her father of beating her. According to her, Ceaser was treating his new girlfriend’s kids better than her. Cheyenne claims her father attacked her while she was taking a shower because she didn’t wash the dishes. The VH1 star’s daughter also hurled insults at Suzette, who is Ceaser’s current girlfriend.

During all this drama, Crystal supported her daughter’s claims against her father. This prompted Ceaser to file a defamation lawsuit against Crystal. The Black Ink Crew star had told fans on Instagram that he had to cut off his daughter for lying on him. Ceaser also doesn’t think he will ever forgive his daughter for what she did. However, even his cousin, Teddy, thinks the lawsuit is going too far. He thinks Ceaser is ruining his chances of ever getting his daughter back in his life.

Crystal took to her social media to speak about their volatile situation with the Black Ink Crew star. She posted a series of Instagram stories calling out Ceaser. Crystal said, “Let me put this out here. Nobody took me to court. I don’t have a “gag” order. On the contrary, I took my daughter’s father to child support (my right after he was off it for almost 5 years) and was in court for violating an order of protection by doing that fake TV press conference last year. I had to hire an attorney for nothing because we waited an entire year to be served or even for a motion to be filed. Nothing.”

In another Insta story, Crystal continued, “I really wish we can get past this because my daughter is headed to college. It’s not fair I’m stuck in the middle of this because I chose to defend my daughter and have her back. But hey, I shouldn’t have expected anything different from what he did to Dutchess on TV. That’s just his MO until the next victim. It’s sad (really sad) that a man will go the length instead of trying to mend the situation and make it worse because this storyline is the only way people will tune in and not for your talent, to say the least.” Her rant didn’t end there.

Crystal also clarified that despite everything going on, Ceaser has been paying child support. “know how y’all like to mix people’s words up and all cause y’all in my business. He had financially supported his child until after the incident and I stalled to take him back to court. He’s currently doing what needs to be done.” Only time will tell if Ceaser and Crystal will be able to reconcile.

