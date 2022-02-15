Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna SHADES Kathy Hilton By Exposing She Partied With Trump! By

Lisa Rinna SHADES Kathy Hilton By Exposing She Partied With Trump

The gloves are off in the brewing war between Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton, and the cast favorite is being exposed as a Trump supporter, who skipped the finale to party with the former president.

As reported, Kathy Hilton skipped the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 finale due to a prior engagement in Palm Beach, but as it turns out, attending a Super Bowl party hosted by former president Donald Trump, was on her agenda.

Lisa Rinna took to her Instagram Stories to expose Kathy Hilton’s political affiliation — knowing the reveal would paint the Beverly Hills socialite in a negative light amongst Trump-hating fans. Lisa captioned a photo of Kathy at the Super Bowl party, “Oh that’s where she was!!!!!!”

In another photo posted by PatriotTakes Twitter account, Kathy Hilton is all smiles standing next to a party attendee.

Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton’s friendship crashed and burned in Season 12, after a cast trip to Aspen where Erika Jayne and Lisa spread lies about the socialite.

As reported, during the Colorado trip, Kathy and the cast partied at a local nightclub after filming completed for the day. Kathy and a club employee allegedly got into a back and forth over Kathy requesting the DJ play Michael Jackson’s song, Billie Jean. The employee told Kathy to go back to LA, after dismissing her request.

Allegedly, Kathy cussed at the employee and screamed “white privilege.” Kathy’s reps deny the allegations, however, Erika Jayne claims she heard Kathy curse and say bad things at the club employee and brought this info back to the group with Lisa Rinna backing Erika.

“Everything that’s being brought up is a lie and being refuted. Kathy did not say it. It’s been squashed and keeps resurfacing,” her manager told Radar.

“What they’ve been told is that Erika heard Kathy say something bad, but no one else could corroborate because no one else heard it,” the insider told us. “Kathy didn’t even have a conversation with Erika, wasn’t sitting next to her. She was way across the room from her, and it was really loud in there. So I don’t know how Erika heard what she thinks she heard, but it’s a very fishy scenario.”

Kathy Hilton joined the cast in Season 11 and quickly became a fan favorite among viewers. It’s very obvious that cast villain, Lisa Rinna, is jealous of Kathy’s wide popularity and trying to diminish Kathy’s bright light.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wrapped filming Season 12 and will return fall of 2022.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips