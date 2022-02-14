Celebrity News Teddi Mellencamp Says Shanna Moakler’s Boyfriend Slid In Her DMs To Trash The Former Playboy Playmate! By

Teddi Mellencamp says Shanna Moakler’s boyfriend slid into her DMs to talk trash about her.

Teddi recently graced our screens as a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother. The reality star, however, was the first to be eliminated from the big brother house. When the RHOBH alum went back home she had a lot to say about the contestants still left on the show.

Mellencamp returned to host the Two T’s in a Pod podcast as soon as she left Celebrity Big Brother. The 40-year-old had a few things to say about the contestants to her fellow co-host Tamra Judge. It all started when Mellencamp said something vague about Shanna. The podcast host began saying, “Shanna’s boyfriend, who I didn’t tag in any of my photos, slid into my DMs.” Teddi continued, “Let’s just say, Shanna when you get out of the house, if he hasn’t told you anything, you need to call me, girl.”

When Real Housewives of Orange County alum, Tamra asked if Shanna’s boyfriend was hitting on her, she denied it. Teddi explained how their strange exchange in the DMs began after he responded to a joke she made about a hat she left Shanna. “But he wrote you’ll never see that hat again and something negative about her. I thought he was joking, so I wrote back ‘Oh lol, it’s not a big deal in the big scheme of things I couldn’t have made it without those 11 days of her friendship. And then he continued on and on and on.”

Teddi also said that she has a funny feeling about Shanna’s boyfriend because of how they were talking in the DMs. “Then I see on TMZ he’s out buying rings, looking at rings at Tiffany’s, so I don’t know but now I have a little bit additional concerns for Shanna.” During the podcast, Teddi Mellencamp also said she tagged Cynthia Bailey’s husband in one post. Teddi said she had DMs back and forth with him about how much Cynthia missed him.

Teddi Mellencamp had recently been in the tabloids for one of her posts after leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house. Teddi came under fire from fans after revealing she had gained 10 pounds during her time on the celebrity reality show. Fans all agreed the fitness influencer was promoting unhealthy beauty standards since her body still looked fit.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips