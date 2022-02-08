Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Teddi Mellencamp DRAGGED For Fat-Shaming Post! By

Shortly after coming home from Celebrity Big Brother, Teddi Mellencamp is already getting dragged by fans for her latest social media post.

Teddi Mellencamp posted a cute bikini photo on her Instagram account with a long caption attached to it. This comes after Mellencamp was the first celebrity to get kicked out of the CBB house. She started her caption by saying it was the first time she weighed herself since she’s been away for 20 days. Teddi also said that while on the reality show she gained 10lbs from eating candy and sweets.

The RHOBH alum finished her post saying she feels better when she eats healthy and cares for her body. In the photo, Mellencamp was dressed in a white bikini with her hair tied in a messy bun. The reality star also dished that fitness influencers also go through different stages in their journeys. Teddi ended the caption with #mondaymotivation before tagging her fitness program, @goallinbyteddi, for her followers to join and work on their bodies.

Teddi received a lot of backlash after posting the mirror-selfie to her Instagram page. Fans of both RHOBH and Celebrity Big Brother dragged the influencer for her post since it was considered fat-shaming by many. They felt that Mellencamp is setting unrealistic beauty standards by flaunting her toned physique while saying she had gained a lot of weight. One fan wrote in her comment section, “Someone who may be struggling to lose weight might find this post difficult and may feel upset.”

Many people couldn’t help but notice how good her body was when she was complaining about gaining weight. Another fan wrote, “I’m all for a healthy lifestyle. But when you have such an amazing body as you do, it just sends the wrong message.” This is not the first time the RHOBH star is getting backlash regarding her fitness-influencing gig. Teddi’s fitness program, ALL IN, that she is currently promoting, came under fire in 2020. At the time, some of Mellencamp’s former clients came forward to share their horrible experiences while going through the fitness program. They accused the coaches of harassing and bullying them instead of motivating and helping them.

Teddi was the first contestant to get kicked out of Celebrity Big Brother season 3. The former RHOBH star posted a cute video to her Instagram after she was kicked out. The mother of three, however, seems to be happy to be back home after being gone for close to three weeks.

