‘Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Sends Herself Flowers for Valentine’s Day Amid Loveless Marriage!

Sure, it would be nice to have a special someone to spend Valentine’s Day with. But for Meri Brown, the occasion isn’t only for couples, she’s celebrating self-love.

Sister Wives star, Meri Brown, sent herself a bouquet of flowers for Valentine’s Day amid her loveless marriage to husband, Kody Brown.

“Sometimes, you just gotta bring your own sunshine!” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner, 51, captioned a clip of her holding a variety of flowers. “Happy Valentine’s Day!” The video was synced to a famous season 1 episode of the Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place, when its main character Alex Russo (portrayed by Selena Gomez) mails herself flowers.

“Oh my gosh, someone sent me flowers! I wonder who it could be,” Meri is seen mouthing to Alex’s voice. “Me!” The reality star then giggles along with the laugh track as the clip ends.

Kody and Meri met in 1989 and married in 1990. They share one child together, a daughter named Mariah who was born in 1995.

During a recent episode of the TLC reality series, Meri, who is Kody Brown’s first of four wives, has a heart-to-heart with fellow wife, Robyn and tells her that she doesn’t feel apart of the family.

“No, I don’t feel like I’m part of the family,” Meri said in a talking head confessional. “It’s this weird thing. Am I a sister wife when I don’t have a husband?”

During Meri and Robyn’s conversation from the episode, she tells Robyn that Kody has made it clear that he’s not willing to repair his first marriage. “He told me that we can be friends… and that’s all.”

In 2015, Meri famously got entangled in a catfishing scandal that her marriage was never fully recovered from. Meri met someone named “Sam” on Twitter in March of that year and began publicly flirting with them.

After the online relationship progressed from social-media exchanges to phone calls, Meri discovered “Sam” was actually a woman named Jackie Overton, and she ended the relationship.

In response, “Sam” publicly exposed intimate details of their relationship like “images of the TLC personality posing seductively with a banana,” as reported by AllAboutTheTea.com. Overton also published a book about her communication with Meri titled “Almost Meri’d.”

Sister Wives will not air tonight due to the Super Bowl — part 3 of the Tell-All special will broadcast next Sunday night, at 10 pm ET, on TLC.

