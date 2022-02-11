Real Housewives of Miami ‘RHOM:’ Domestic Violence Case Alexia Echevarria’s Son, Peter Rosello, Dismissed! By

The domestic violence case against Peter Rosello has been dismissed. The attorney representing the son of Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Echevarria, spoke to Page Six about the case.

“After a pre-file investigation of the case by the State Attorney’s office, the decision was made not to file charges against Peter Alexander Rosello,” Peter Heller confirmed.

“There was no evidence to support allegations. The case was dismissed and is now closed,” the lawyer told the outlet.

Rosello was arrested after allegedly striking and kicking his girlfriend in their shared Miami apartment, in January. A Miami-Dade Police Department representative told Page Six that the domestic dispute began at the couple’s Miami apartment, after a night out. Rosello had reportedly been dating the woman for about three months, at the time.

The police report stated that the unidentified woman upset Rosello when she expressed a desire to stay at her mother’s place instead of with him. The woman claimed that Rosello pushed her backwards with his hand on her neck, causing her to react by slapping down his hand.

“The defendant then proceeded to knee the victim in her crotch area, causing her to fall down to the ground,” the report claims. “The defendant then kicked the victim once while she was on the ground.”

Rosello allegedly blocked his girlfriend when she tried to escape out the front door and “grabbed the victim by her arm and pulled her back inside of the apartment,” according to authorities.

The report stated that the woman tried to escape a second time and that the ruckus alerted a neighbor. The neighbor was listed in the report as a witness to the domestic incident.

The neighbor told officers that they saw Rosello “pull the victim inside of the apartment as she was trying to free herself from his grip.”

The witness reportedly called the cops after bringing the woman into their apartment. The girlfriend looked “distressed” and her crotch, neck and facial area displayed visible redness. She received treatment at the scene.

Rosello was arrested and booked on January 6 at 2 am and charged with a battery misdemeanor. His bond was set at $1500.

The woman is now choosing not to cooperate with the investigation, according to the State Attorney’s Office. They did not have a “good faith basis to proceed trial and took no action on the case” after the alleged victim “freely and voluntarily” chose not to cooperate, according to documents.

An Echevarria/Rosello family insider told the outlet that they are “happy that Peter was vindicated by the justice system and they look forward to moving on.”

Rosello has a history of unlawful conduct. He was arrested for attacking a homeless man in 2012 and was arrested for possession of marijuana in 2013.

Echevarria’s co-star, Marysol Patton, 55, shared last month that the public ordeal has been difficult for his mother.

“That was hard for her, obviously,” Patton said.

