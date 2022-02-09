Real Housewives of Potomac Troubled ‘RHOP’ Star Shaves Her Head: ‘I’m Not My Hair!’ By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Real Housewives of Potomac alum, Katie Rost, has drastically altered her look. The former Bravo star kicked off 2022 by shaving her head. Katie, an original RHOP cast member, took to Instagram to explain what motivated her to start the new year with a bald scalp.

“It wasn’t an easy decision. But after some contemplation we decided: katie needs to start fresh in this new year,” she told her followers.

“As a Black and biracial and Jewish woman I was like whaaaaasssst,” the mom of three added. “But I love how it feels cause it feels like I’m not my hair!”

Katie admitted that the drastic move made her feel like “a badass,” punctuating her thoughts with hashtags, “blackpower and #skinhead—likely posting the latter hashtag as a literal nod to her new look.

RHOP alum, Monique Samuels, chimed in her approval after Katie noted that “Guys do it all the time.”

“A natural beauty! I could never with all these lumps in my head,” the ex Bravo star wrote. “You honestly look refreshed.”

Katie was a full-time cast member on Season 1 and made her exit after appearing part-time in Season 2. She briefly returned to the series as a “friend” of the cast in Season 4.

Katie’s mental health was touched on a few times during her stint on the reality show, but concern among her cast-mates was not significant.

Katie made headlines in October after she posted some alarming calls for help online. The model took to her Instagram Story to send out a cry for help, claiming that her mother had dumped her barefoot in a wooded area of Virginia, with no money or identification.

“My name is Katie Rost. I was just driven out to Purcellville [Virginia] and left in the woods with no shoes. No key to my home and my mother said she is calling the police on me. I need help,” she wrote, at the time.

“She drove me from New York to Potomac Maryland to here,” Katie continued, alleging that she was “outside and I have no shoes on.”

Katie, 41, called her mother “a liar” and denied that she drove herself into the Virginia woods.

“I need someone to come get me before the police arrive to say I am trespassing,” she pleaded.

Katie shared an address of her location but did not clarify when she posted the SOS.

“I am at 38245 hughesville RD Purcellville va, 20132,” Katie wrote. “[My mother] took my wallet she has all of my identification and I have no extensions in – I have short braids.”

Katie alleged that her mother had “just left the property and my Phone is about to die.”

Radar Online later reported that Purcellville Police officers had confirmed that the former reality star was safe.

“We had someone check in with Katie. She said she was fine. She just had a weird couple of days,” sources close to the Bravo alum told the outlet.

Fans sounded off about Katie’s bizarre story and many wondered if she needed to seek professional help.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips