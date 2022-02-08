19 Kids and Counting Joy-Anna Duggar Mom-Shamed For Dressing 1-Year-Old Daughter Inappropriately! By

Joy-Anna Duggar is being blasted on social media for not bundling up her one-year-old daughter, Evelyn, for her first experience in the snow. The former Counting On star’s followers called out the toddler’s ensemble as “inappropriate,” putting her mom on notice.

Critical comments about the cold weather attire were only the latest shots fired at the former TLC daughter by outspoken fans. Online critics previously slammed Joy-Anna for allowing her toddler to walk barefoot through a construction site and she was publicly shamed for riding an ATV while pregnant.

Fans took to social media over the weekend to take Joy-Anna to task for how she dressed Evelyn for her first frolic in the snow.

The mom of two posted a couple of snaps of the toddler’s first snowy adventure on Instagram, inviting lots of opinions in the post’s comment section. Evelyn was wearing a pink tee-shirt, jeans, a pink jacket, and pink snow boots.

Joy-Anna captioned the post—“Evelyn’s first time to play in the snow!! She loved every 60 seconds of it!😅”

Fans immediately sounded off about Evelyn not wearing a hat or mittens, despite the brevity of the tot’s outside time.

“She’s very cute but as a mom and grandmother my first reaction was that she should have her coat done up and be wearing mittens and a hat!” one fan wrote.

“She might have enjoyed it more, if she had a hat on maybe some gloves and a zippered jacket,” another follower noted.

“That’s what I was going to type,” a user agreed. “Gloves and a hat. She may have felt warmer and wanted to stay out longer. Especially if she was trying to pick up the snow with her bare hands. ❤️”

One loyal fan defended the young mom, writing—“I’m sure all of our kids have been outside in the cold without a hat and gloves on at one time. Joy could have carried her out and just set her down to take a picture. She looks fine to me.”

Joy-Anna’s famous parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, made headlines last month, after Michelle returned to social media alongside some Duggar kids, but minus her husband. The couple had been MIA on social media since their son, Josh Duggar, was found guilty on charges of possession of child pornography, in November.

The public shift immediately sparked questions among the couple’s followers, who asked if there could be marital trouble brewing behind the scenes.

Jana Duggar recently shared an Instagram video that revealed that Michelle had been traveling with her daughter and two sons, James and Justin. The post was captioned “California bound,” leading fans to believe that the Duggar crew was headed west to visit Jinger Duggar, who lives in Los Angeles.

Fan eyebrows were raised after the Instagram video did not feature Jim Bob alongside his wife, as the duo is rarely seen apart. Some followers assumed that Jim Bob was at home caring for other kids, while others immediately questioned the state of the former TLC couple’s marriage.

