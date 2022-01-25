19 Kids and Counting Michelle Duggar Seemingly Shuts Down Jinger Vuolo Feud Rumors! By

The entire Duggar family came under the public’s microscope after the eldest son, Josh Duggar, was convicted on two child porn charges. Not only that but Josh Duggar was also accused of sexually assaulting some of his sisters as they grew up together. One of the harshest reactions to Josh’s verdict came from Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo said they were saddened that Josh’s actions had brought dishonor to Christ’s name.

Their Instagram statement finished by saying they are thankful to God for exposing Josh’s actions. Because of their harsh words, many fans think the couple is no longer on good terms with Josh’s parents, Michelle and Jim Bob. Plus, Jinger and Jeremy didn’t visit the Duggar family home during the holidays, which was suspicious. After seeing the rumors going around about her, Jinger Vuolo decided to shut down the feuding rumors.

A recent social media post by a few Duggar family members revealed they are traveling to California. Jinger and Jeremy live in California, so maybe they are all reuniting after a long time? According to the posts, it seems Jana, Jason, James, and Michelle are the reality stars making the trip. With those posts, fans assume there is no way the Vuolos are feuding with Michelle and Jim Bob — otherwise, they wouldn’t make the trip.

Some fans think maybe Vuolo and Michelle have already sorted out their feud and are ready to reunite physically. One fan said on Reddit that Duggar’s visiting might stop rumors that her family had shunned Jinger. Another Reddit user asked on r/Duggarssnark if they were going to ask Jinger about the hideous bridesmaid dress she wore recently.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar had also made their own statement about Josh’s guilty verdict. However, the parents’ statement was softer than Jinger and her husband’s. On a post on the Duggar family blog post, they said, “In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support. As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life’s circumstances, we place our trust in God.”

Since everything seems to be okay between Michelle and Jinger Vuolo now, only time will tell. If Michelle or any of the Duggar kids who went with her don’t post anything from their California trip, it might just re-ignite the feuding rumors with Jinger.

