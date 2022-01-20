Celebrity News Wendy Williams’ Health Reportedly Worsens With Memory Loss And The Inability To Hold A Conversation Or Dress And Feed Herself! By

Wendy Williams’ potential return to her talk show, “The Wendy Williams Show,” is looking bleak. Sources close to the chat show host are reporting that her condition continues to worsen, amid rumors that her hiatus will be permanent. Wendy made her exit last fall amid a myriad of health issues, and the show delayed its premiere until substitute guest hosts were recruited.

An alleged show affiliate spoke out this week and claimed that the 57-year-old had been having trouble identifying close friends and acquaintances that she’s known for years.

“She doesn’t always recognize people whom she’s known for years,” the source alleged. “There are people who Wendy knows, who have worked closely with her, and there are days that she has no idea who they are.”

Wendy has also been struggling to hold conversations, according to the source. The talk show maven has not directly addressed viewers about her condition or her potential return to her purple chair. The affiliate hinted that fans may never get clear answers.

“She really can’t do a video. She’s been having a hard time holding a conversation,” the insider said.

Multiple reports have described the “Hot Topic” host as a woman losing her grip on reality as evidenced by disturbing behaviors and personality shifts. Earlier this month, it was widely reported that Wendy allegedly stripped naked in front of her manager and other staff members during an at-home taping of her show in May 2020. The talk show queen reportedly screamed vulgarities and inappropriately touched herself during the incident.

The host was eventually transported to the hospital where she would stay for several weeks. The show announced that Wendy would be stepping away from the show in order to battle symptoms of Graves disease, after the incident. In September 2020, the show picked back up in-studio. All mentions of Wendy’s at-home tapings have since been wiped from the show’s Instagram account.

The show affiliate spoke out about Wendy’s alarming behavior.

“She’s not always functioning like she used to be. She has days where she needs help eating, getting out of bed, and getting dressed. Sometimes she goes out in a robe and without shoes on. The old Wendy would never have allowed herself to be seen out like that.”

Wendy has also reportedly cut off all communication with her producers and staff, per a recent report by The Sun.

“She hasn’t been talking to anybody, not producers, not senior producers- no one,” an insider told the outlet. “She has disappeared and the only line of contact production has is through her manager.”

“She’s isolated herself from everyone and isn’t talking to anybody connected to the show,” the show insider said.

Several sources told the outlet that Wendy’s team is afraid that her break from the show could be permanent.

“I don’t think she’s ever going to come back to the studio,” one source said.

