Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Shares Photo From Hospital Bed?

The daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna, Delilah Belle Hamlin, confessed that she still has “bad days” in a shared update on her health over the weekend.

Delilah posted a video on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, filmed in a bed with an IV drip in her arm.

The model wrote—”I have been getting a lot of questions about my health recently.”

“I have good days and bad days,” she added. “I try my best to power through but sometimes I just can’t.”

“So I’ve just gotten an IV [drip] and am now in bed at 8pm on a Saturday night,” she wrote, adding a thumbs-up emoji.

Delilah opened up to fans late last year, revealing that she had accidentally overdosed on prescription pills amid a battle with multiple illnesses.

In November, Delilah shared that she believed that the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine may have sparked “an autoimmune response in my body… Basically, it flared up and triggered certain autoimmune diseases that I didn’t know I had.”

The model, who explained that her early symptoms resembled the stubborn flu, began having migraines and severe panic attacks, causing her to seek help from a psychiatrist. The doctor prescribed several medications.

“He overprescribed me with one medication that one of my friends takes like 10 milligrams, and he gave me like 20 milligrams three times a day and then he gave me 3 milligrams of Xanax a day,” Delilah revealed. “So my body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two, I overdosed. I didn’t mean to at all. I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol. I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital.”

Delilah’s friends and famous well-wishers offered support in the video post’s comment section.

“Sending you love and light,” Paris Hilton wrote, at the time.

“I love you & know you will get better. Day by day. So proud of you for continuing to fight,” the runway star’s then-boyfriend, Eyal Booker, wrote.

Rinna called all of her daughter’s supporters, “angels” per a story on Page Six.

“Thank you to all of the angels who have reached out, sharing their stories, sending their love and prayers, we are so grateful to you all for your help and your guidance!!” Rinna wrote.

Delilah’s update comes after her split from the “Love Island” star.

A source told the Daily Mail that Delilah, who began dating Eyal in 2019, was the one who made the break.

“Delilah ended her relationship with Eyal before New Year’s Eve,” the insider said. “It was important to her that 2022 could be a fresh start and right now she wants to be single and focus on her career.”

“Last year, she experienced some difficult times, but she’s come out the other side stronger than ever and is happy, enjoying time with friends and family, as well as looking positivity to the future,” the insider added.

