Lala Kent’s Mystery Man With ‘Lots Of Tattoos’ Revealed?

‘Vanderpump Rules‘ star, Lala Kent, has a mystery man she is dating and fans seem to have found out who he is.

Lala has been going through a lot lately, but it seems Lala Kent’s recent vow to stay away from dating was short-lived. In December 2021, after her split from ex-fiance Randall Emmett, she told ‘People‘ that she had no desire to get back into the dating scene. Lala admitted to sliding into a few guys’ DMs but nothing she considers serious. Lala told the magazine, “I have no desire to date or talk to anybody. I’ve spoken to dudes casually, nothing serious. It’s just the last thing on my mind.”

The ‘Vanderpump Rules‘ star added, “I want to focus on Ocean, I want to focus on the Give Them Lala brand, and my future, and just creating a beautiful life for my daughter.” Only a few weeks after she said this, Lala went out on a date. She shared that the date was in a group setting which made it easier for her to ease back into dating. Kent spoke on Amazon Live and revealed a few details about her mystery man.

Lala said her mystery man was built and had a lot of tattoos on his body. The Bravo star said, “He is very tall. He is built — like Superman and has a lot of tattoos, and I like that. And he’s gentle. I’m very excited.” Despite the reality star thinking she has kept her date’s identity a secret, fans seem to know who he is. One fan speculated Lala is dating fellow reality star, Josh Stroh. He might be Lala’s guy because his body has a few cool tattoos.

According to IMDB, the handsome TV personality moved from Chicago to Los Angeles back in 2012. Josh allegedly filmed an outdoor adventure and fishing show that is set to be released this year. Lala is yet to confirm if fans are right about the tattooed man she went out on a date with. Her night out came only a few months after she announced her split from Randall Emmett.

The former couple called it quits in 2021 after being together for years. Fans knew it was over for the two when Lala liked a meme about Emmett cheating on her. When the couple confirmed their split, an insider told ‘Us Weekly’ that it was Lala’s decision since the trust in their relationship was gone.

