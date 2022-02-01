Vanderpump Rules Lala Kent Going On First Date Since Split From Randall Emmett: ‘He’s Built Like Superman!’ By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Lala Kent is back in the dating game after her high-profile split from ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star took to Amazon Live on Friday to share that she was headed on a double date to “ease” her back into the dating pool.

“I have a date tomorrow night. It’s a group date. I’ve said on my podcast a million times I’m not ready to go on a date, but I feel like this will ease me in because it’s a group setting,” she explained. “The guy is fine.”

Lala dished more details about her date during her live stream which featured a pop-in from her baby daughter, Ocean.

“He is very tall. He is built like Superman and has a lot of tattoos,” she shared. ”And I like that. And he’s gentle. I’m very excited!

Lala dumped the film producer after he was busted in an alleged cheating scandal during a trip to Nashville, in October.

Lala, 31, previously told Page Six that she had been vocal about her breakup from Emmett in order to set an example for their 9-month-old daughter, Ocean. The Bravo star later revealed that she saw evidence of Emmett’s cheating ways throughout their relationship.

“I know that he had sent messages that said he never [was], but there’s proof elsewhere,” the reality star told Page Six, in December.

“Bottom line is, I feel like I was in a relationship that was based on nothing but lies,” Lala added.

The VPR star continued—“We had such little communication during the time that those photos surfaced to the time that I moved out. I say I did what I needed to do to remove myself from that home with my baby in tow.”

As reported—the reality star called her ex-fiancé the “worst thing to ever happen” to her during a December appearance on Dear Media’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. Lala called accepting the fact that she shares a child with the producer a “mind fu*k.”

“I have to understand how the worst thing to ever happen or come into my life, how did they give me the best thing to ever happen in my life [Ocean]? It is such a mind f–k,” Lala told host, Amanda Hirsch.

When the reality star was asked if anyone warned her about the Hollywood producer, she said—“I wish they f–king would have.”

“I wish that somebody would’ve come to me and said, ‘I’m getting DMs about your person.’ No one voiced any concern for me and my relationship,” Lala said, through tears. “I would give everything to turn back the clock and have someone tell me something.”

Lala revealed during her own podcast, “Give Them Lala” that she “couldn’t wait” for her sexual romps with Emmett to end.

“I’ve been sober for over three years, and I had the same partner,” Lala said. “I had sex sober, which I couldn’t wait for it to be over most of the time.”

Lala explained that having sex with someone new would be “interesting” because she hadn’t had a “sober” sexual encounter with a new partner “probably since I was 17.”

“I was sober when I lost my virginity, but after that? I’m a drinker, girl!” she said to her guest co-host, ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey‘ star, Melissa Gorga. “Like, I’m a bag of fun.”