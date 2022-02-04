Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kathy Hilton Suffers Meltdown During ‘RHOBH’ Aspen Cast Trip and Allegedly ‘White Privilege’ Was Mentioned! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Kathy Hilton Suffers Meltdown During ‘RHOBH’ Aspen Cast Trip and Allegedly ‘White Privilege’ Was Mentioned!

Kathy Hilton suffered a complete meltdown during a recent filmed cast trip to Aspen, Colorado — reportedly over Michael Jackson.

According to Radar Online, an eyewitness claims “white privilege” was mentioned, however, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star denies the allegations.

Supposedly, the incident occurred after Bravo wrapped filming for the day, Kathy and the ladies partied at Caribou Club – a prestigious, members-only lounge that Kathy has frequented over the years.

Kathy was reportedly extremely tired and wanted to listen to Michael Jackson’s 1982 hit, Billie Jean. She asked a Caribou employee to help her relay the message to the DJ, who was behind a partition.

According to the report, the employee behaved unprofessionally towards Kathy’s request, allegedly telling her to “go back to L.A.” The slight sent Kathy over the edge, and a heated exchange of words ensued.

Reportedly Kathy shouted, “white privilege” and needed to back off; however, her representatives deny that she said anything of the sort or used any obscene language, as it’s “not in her vocabulary.”

Kathy was escorted out of the club by Lisa Rinna and that the two rode in a sprinter van back to where the group was staying.

As reported, Lisa Rinna has turned on her RHOBH bestie, Erika Jayne. Bravo producers supposedly had to shut down cameras when Rinna began blasting Erika after a blowout fight unfolded during the Aspen cast trip.

Lisa Rinna supposedly fired off a string of accusations about Erika during the weekend trip to Colorado, and there were allegedly lots of eyewitnesses to Rinna’s diatribe. Read here.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips