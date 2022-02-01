Real Housewives of Beverly Hills RHOBH: Producers Forced To Shut Down Filming After Rinna Blasts Erika For ‘Self-Medicating!’ By

Lisa Rinna has reportedly turned on her “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” bestie, Erika Jayne. Bravo producers supposedly had to shut down cameras when Rinna began blasting Erika after a blowout fight unfolded during a cast trip to Aspen.

Rinna supposedly fired off a string of accusations about Erika during the weekend trip to Colorado, and there were allegedly lots of eyewitnesses to Rinna’s diatribe.

The cast was reportedly rehashing the altercation that went down hours before inside Felix Roasting Company when Rinna supposedly went off. Rinna expressed concern about Erika allegedly self-medicating with booze and pills, but Erika was not present to defend herself. Rinna’s allegations reportedly crossed some sort of production boundary, and witnesses to the drama claim that producers shut down filming.

“A producer had to step in and they stopped filming… then all the girls made an agreement to not name call anymore and filming resumed,” an insider alleged.

The source also claimed that Rinna’s tongue-lashing occurred after she mixed it up with Dorit the previous night.

Dorit maintained a neutral stance last season about Erika’s alleged involvement in her estranged husband, Tom Girardi’s reported scheme to embezzle settlement funds. The disbarred lawyer has been accused of using settlement funds owed to clients to bankroll his posh lifestyle and his wife’s pop star career.

While Dorit remained on the fence, Rinna fiercely defended Erika last season amid her mounting legal woes.

“Rinna seems to be in a good place with Garcelle [Beauvais] and Sutton [Stracke],” the eyewitness alleged. “Sounded like Rinna has gotten to a point where she can no longer defend Erika.”

“Dorit feels bad for Erika and [is] trying to help her out,” the insider later added. “Really seemed like there is a beginning to be a rift between Erika and Rinna although Rinna sounded genuinely concerned for her.”

The insider also alleged that the ladies called Erika out for “refusing to give up her earrings” and for being angry at the idea that she should.

As reported—court documents recently revealed that the trustee overseeing her ex’s bankruptcy case is demanding that Erika surrender diamond earrings that Tom purchased in 2007, reportedly with funds from a client trust account at his former law firm, Girardi Keese. The diamonds are technically assets of the law firm’s bankruptcy estate — and can be sold to pay back creditors. Erika’s lawyers stated that Erika had no knowledge of how Tom paid for the bling. The “XXPEN$IVE” singer agreed to give the earrings to a third party until the judge renders a decision.

Erika was later spotted shopping with cast newbie, Sanela Diana Jenkins. No other cast members were present.

Meanwhile, an eagle-eyed fan caught Kathy Hilton posting late-night comments on her husband, Rick Hilton’s Instagram account, during the cast getaway. IG account, “queensofbravo” shared a screenshot of Kathy commenting—“Please call me I need to get out of here now!!!!”

Kathy’s comments have since been deleted.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is currently in production.

