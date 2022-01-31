19 Kids and Counting Duggar Fans Suspect Marriage Trouble After Michelle Returns To Instagram Without Husband Jim Bob! By

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have stayed out of the social media spotlight since their son, Josh Duggar, was found guilty by a jury on charges of possession of child pornography in November. Michelle Duggar recently returned to Instagram alongside some of the Duggar children, but minus her husband. The public shift immediately sparked questions among the couple’s followers, who are now asking if there could be marital trouble brewing behind the scenes.

Jana Duggar recently shared an Instagram video that revealed Michelle had been traveling with her daughter and two sons, James and Justin. The post was captioned “California bound,” leading fans to believe that the Duggar crew was headed west to visit Jinger Duggar, who lives in Los Angeles.

Fan eyebrows were raised after the Instagram video did not feature Jim Bob alongside his wife, as the duo is rarely seen apart. Some followers assumed that Jim Bob was at home caring for other kids, while others immediately questioned the state of the former TLC couple’s marriage.

Followers of the large brood know that Jim Bob has been hit by a wave of bad press in the days since his son’s conviction.

Derick Dillard, the husband of Jill Duggar, put his estranged father-in-law on blast last month, amid Jim Bob’s bid for a seat in the Arkansas state senate. He slammed the patriarch, labeling the former TLC star manipulative, deceitful, and abusive. The father of two labeled Jim Bob a “sellout” in a scathing Facebook response underneath a story about his run for a seat in the Arkansas Senate.

“It’s sad that this isn’t an isolated incident. I used to have much respect for Jim Bob, as my father-in-law, and I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt for years,” Dillard wrote.

“Unfortunately, it’s only become clearer to us over time just how deep this man’s manipulation and deceit will go for his own gain, at the expense of others,” Dillard said.

Dillard, who wed Duggar’s daughter, Jill Duggar, in 2014, added— “He has lied to my wife and I numerous times.”

Dillard also accused his father-in-law of being “defensive and verbally abusive” behind closed doors.

“Contrary to his campaign, he does not believe in freedom, but his manipulation has resulted in what is akin to human trafficking. When confronted privately, he is not humble, but he is defensive and verbally abusive,” he wrote.

“When he says he cannot be bought, the truth is that he has a history of being a sellout to anything that he can personally profit from, and he will justify it however he wants to continue his personal agenda,” the former “19 Kids and Counting” star alleged.

Dillard and Jill share two sons, Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4. Dillard concluded his comments by advising citizens to not vote for his father-in-law, noting that since he “continues to lie to his best friends and his own family,” he will also lie to constituents.

Jim Bob lost the primary race in mid-December, winning roughly 15% of the vote. He thanked his supporters in a statement posted on Facebook.

“I want to thank those of you who voted for me, volunteered, contributed, and supported me in my race for Arkansas State Senate District 7,” Jim Bob wrote.

“Whoever wins the Republican primary will have my support and prayer for victory as he faces a Democrat opponent on February 8. Above all, I am thankful to God for His love and kindness toward us, and pray He will cause His face to shine on our state and nation,” he added.

