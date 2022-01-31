1000-LB Sisters ‘1000-Lb. Sisters:’ Chris Combs Shows Off His Weight Loss While Celebrating his Grandson’s Birthday! By

After seeing his sisters, Tammy and Amy, give the weight loss journey a try, Chris decided to take a chance on himself to improve his health and make sure he is alive for many more years to come. During a recent episode of ‘1000-lb Sisters,’ Chris was excited to show his family how far he had come on his weight loss journey. The 41-year-old posted a photo from his grandson’s party, and fans couldn’t stop gushing at how much weight he lost. In the IG pic, he captioned, “I want to thank his momma for bringing this boy in my life and god because I didn’t even know how much I needed him in my life…”

In the photo, Chris is wearing a tight red shirt that shows how small he has become. The ‘1000-lb Sisters‘ star got a lot of love and encouragement from fans. One said, “Chris has lost so much weight, look at him go!” while another added, “Is that your grandchild? And you look great congratulations on weight loss.” It seems a lot of the TLC fans didn’t even know Chris had a child, much less a grandchild. They also wished his little one a happy birthday and praised Chris for always being there for his sisters during their weight loss journey.

While Amy has stalled in the weight loss journey, the new mother attributed the weight gain to the stress of moving into a new house and caring for Gage. On the other hand, Chris’ other sister, Tammy, has gained even more weight. Tammy Slaton has been on a destructive path ever since Amy moved out. The 35-year-old star has been filmed on the reality show vaping and drinking with friends instead of focusing on her health. This was only a few weeks after she was in the hospital for Pneumonia.

Earlier this season, Chris had visited a surgeon with Tammy to see if he had any chance of getting the weight loss surgery. At the time, Chris weighed less than 400 pounds, which Tammy’s bariatric surgeon said was ideal for a successful surgery. Fans have been pointing out that Tammy is not willing to lose weight and is jealous of her siblings’ progress. When Chris asked Tammy to go to the doctor with him, she refused and came up with a lame excuse. One fan even said TLC should remove Tammy from the show since she is not serious about losing weight, unlike Amy and Chris.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips