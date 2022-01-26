1000-LB Sisters Ailing Tammy Slaton Begged By Fans To ‘Get Help’ As She Posts Disturbing Selfie After Latest Hospital Visit! By

After Tammy Slaton’s latest post on social media, fans couldn’t help but plead with the star to take better care of herself. In the photo posted to her Instagram account, Tammy is seen staring into the camera. She has a tube attached to her throat and a black shirt with a skeleton drawn on it. This latest pic and her other hospital photos got many fans worried about the star.

One fan told the recovering reality star to stay strong and wished her a good day. Another said, “As always, sending prayers that you are prioritizing your health and taking the help we all need at times. I believe in you.” Most of the ‘1000-lb Sisters’ fans were supportive of Tammy since she has been struggling with her weight. Tammy was recently released from the hospital after weighing close to 639 pounds instead of her goal of 550 pounds.

Tammy opened up about her weight struggles after leaving the food rehabilitation center. During her time at the facility, the Slaton sister ended up gaining close to 15 pounds more than what she weighed when she entered. At the time, Tammy said she would be better off continuing her weight loss program at home, against the doctor’s advice. In a recent episode, Tammy proved she couldn’t be disciplined to watch her health on her own.

The reality star was partying with friends and completely ignoring her health issues. She said, “We’ve just been drinking, vaping. As a teenager, I wasn’t doing any partying. I was super shy about my weight and I didn’t have many friends. But now, I’m at the point where I don’t care. I’m gonna be me.” TLC fans expressed their fears for Tammy, saying it’s like watching the star poison herself. Another said the show should be canceled because it is not helping Tammy Slaton to lose weight, instead only affecting her mental health. Many online trolls attack Tammy for the dangerous habits they have seen on the show.

Though the 35-year-old addressed the haters and online trolls who have been coming after her recently. Slaton wrote on her Instagram stories, “Some of y’all are pure evil..y’all judging me but I can only imagine how y’all live your lives. All the negative comments I’m getting ur wasting your time because I’m not even reading them.” Tammy also added that she was blocking negative people from her page.

