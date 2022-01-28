Celebrity News Wendy Williams NOT Returning To Talk Show In February As Show Confirms New Guest Hosts! By

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

“The Wendy Williams Show” announced on Thursday that Wendy Williams’ hiatus will continue through February and into early March. Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Michael Rapaport, Bevy Smith, Terrence J, and Sherri Shepherd will all sit in for the ailing chat show host for the month of February through March 4.

Page Six asked if Wendy would likely not return for the remainder of the season and a rep for the host commented—“Don’t overreach.”

Wendy has been absent since the show’s Season 13 premiere, which was delayed from September to early October. The host is suffering from a myriad of health issues that have reportedly delayed her return.

“Wendy, I know you’re watching right now, and on behalf of myself, our panel, your co-hosts, we love you and can’t wait to have you back in that purple chair,” Michael Yo told the host during the October premiere.

Wendy’s spirits appeared high when she was spotted leaving a Miami wellness center, in early December. “The Shade Room” shared a clip of the talk show host leaving the facility while being steadied by her driver. The 57-year-old brushed off a question about the potential cancellation of her show while walking barefoot to her SUV.

Wendy replied “thank you!” when a reporter wished her well and said—“everyone does hope you feel better.”

“Wendy is doing fabulous,” she added, speaking about herself as she entered her vehicle. She promised her fans “much more Wendy stuff” before ending her comments.

The “Hot Topics” host was seen back in New York City at the end of the same month, but her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., shared an Instagram Story of the duo eating breakfast in bed in Florida, a short time later.

A source told Page Six that there is “a lot of truth” to circulating rumors about her absence.

“It’s one thing to see what we have seen in the studio, but it’s another thing when certain staff members make it to her home … When the cameras and mics are off, the liquor comes out,” the source alleged.

Wendy’s rep debunked the stories as “inaccurate” and called rumors that her absence was permanent “speculation.”

Rumors swirled about the host’s declining health ahead of her talk show’s October premiere.

“The Wendy Williams Show will start airing originals on Monday, October 18, with an exciting lineup of guest hosts and panels to be announced shortly,” producers disclosed, ahead of the Season 13 kickoff.

“Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis. She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition,” the post read. “It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”

All About The Tea reported in late December that Wendy had lost friends amid her multiple health issues.

A source told the outlet that the TV host “no longer has any allies, she is totally unable to keep friends because they say she ‘uses’ people.”

“She’s incredibly rude to people who try to get close to her, or try to help her,” the insider said.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips