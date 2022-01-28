Sister Wives Sister Wives: All The Signs Kody Never Loved Meri, Janelle, & Christine By

Sister Wives just wrapped its regular season with the Brown family permanently fractured, amid the impending exit of Kody Brown’s third wife, Christine Brown.

Kody and Christine’s split coincided with family disputes over Covid protocols, and the drama shined a light on issues that have existed for years. Many fans believe that Kody loves only Robyn, his fourth wife, and was never truly in love with Meri, Janelle, or Christine.

Sister Wives: His Relationships With The Other Wives Tanked After He Married Robyn

Kody Brown’s relationships with Meri, Janelle, and Christine took visible hits after he spiritually wed Robyn, and further nosedived after he divorced Meri to make their marriage legal. Viewers have bashed Robyn for years, as Kody has failed to portray a loving relationship with the other three women. Meri, Janelle, and Christine were forced to face their lackluster relationships with Kody this season, as the pandemic exposed cracks in their spiritual foundations.

Sister Wives: Kody and Meri’s Platonic Friendship

Kody and Meri settled into a platonic quasi friendship after Meri’s emotional affair with an online catfish, which unfolded after Kody happily ditched Meri to legally marry Robyn. Some fans believe that Kody’s desire for dozens of children clashed with Meri’s fertility issues, causing friction within their relationship.

Kody and Meri share one adult daughter. Viewers have long sensed that Kody was in it for the kids, not often because of an emotional attachment to his wives. Many think that Kody is still punishing Meri for her cringe-worthy cyber romance.

Sister Wives: The Fire Is Gone Between Janelle and Kody

Janelle is one of the last wives standing as the Brown family portrait continues to fade. Kody and Janelle do not share an outwardly passionate connection but appear to be loyal friends. Janelle served as a longtime breadwinner for the clan and provided a steady stream of income for years. Janelle and Kody share six children and she appears content with their supposed intellectual rapport.

Sister Wives: The Pandemic Exposed Kody’s Controlling Nature

The pandemic exposed Kody’s controlling nature and triggered Janelle’s instinctive and sometimes rebellious independence. Kody chose to spend his time only with Robyn and with those who obeyed his orders. Janelle fired back during a filmed family meeting and even used an expletive on camera. Janelle told TLC producers that there was nothing keeping her bound to Kody since the duo’s children were almost all grown up.

Sister Wives: Kody Spent The Pandemic With Robyn

Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Split

All eyes were on Kody and Christine this season as Christine announced that she had made her exit ahead of the premiere episode. Christine comes from a line of prominent polygamists and is considered royalty within the Apostolic United Brethren church. Kody, who was likely drawn in by Christine’s name, had confessed that he’s not been attracted to his third wife over the years.

Sister Wives: Kody Repulsed By Christine Eating Nachos

Kody admitted to being “repulsed” by Christine’s behavior on their first date. Christine was pushed to the side when Robyn came on the scene and later admitted to experiencing feelings of extreme jealousy. Fans know that the show recently chronicled Kody cutting off intimacy with Christine and the subsequent fallout. Kody told his spiritual wife of 25 years to behave and be a good sister-wife and was bewildered and shocked when she chose not to comply. She walked away from Kody and the Brown clan — and fans cheered.

Season 16 will wrap with individual interviews with Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn. They will discuss Covid drama and Christine’s ultimate decision to take a break and run back to Utah.

Watch “Sister Wives,” Sunday at 10 pm, ET, on TLC.

