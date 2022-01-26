Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha Williams’ Fiancé, Simon, Loses $200K In Court Battle Over $5.8M Florida Mansion! By

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

A real estate deal has gone sideways for the fiancé of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, Porsha Williams, Simon Guobadia.

Court documents obtained by Radar Online reveal that Simon has been ordered to turn over a $200k deposit to a homeowner after a deal to purchase a multimillion-dollar mansion fell through.

As reported last month — A woman named Suzy Levy sued the Atlanta businessman and a title company called Sunbelt Title Agency. The complaint was filed in August. The lawsuit alleged that after a negotiation, Simon agreed to purchase Levy’s Ft. Lauderdale home for $5.8 million, with a $200k deposit.

The three-story 7,078 square foot home boasts 7 bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Levy claimed that she provided the fully executed seller documents to Sunbelt Title, the company handling the escrow and the closing. She alleged that Simon did not follow through with paying the remaining balance of the agreed-upon purchase price. Levy accused Simon of defaulting on the deal, despite her being prepared to close on the set date. Levy alleged that Simon denied defaulting on the deal, and had expressed an interest in mediation. Levy said that she agreed to mediation, suggested a mediator, and put forth an effort to schedule a meeting.

“The buyer is in default of his obligations under the Contract and has materially breached the contract by, among other things (a) failing to purchase the property in accordance with the terms of the contract, (b) failing to close the transaction contemplated by the contract on or before the closing date, and (c) refusing to permit the escrow agent to pay the deposit to the seller despite prior demand,” the documents stated.

The Florida lawsuit sought the $200k deposit figure plus damages and lawyer fees.

The court record confirms that Simon never officially responded to the lawsuit. The judge entered the default judgment, ordering the Atlanta businessman to fork over the $200k.

Simon made headlines last week after he gifted Porsha with a new luxury vehicle.

Simon bought his fiancee what appeared to be a brand new Rolls Royce. He wrapped the vehicle in a red bow, and Porsha posted photos of her new ride on social media. Porsha captioned the snaps—“The only way you win is if I quit,” alongside hashtags like “#ThankyouHubby. Many fans noted the similarities between Porsha’s new car and an old Rolls Royce Simon had purchased for his ex-wife, Falynn Guobadia.

Porsha has come under recent fire with fans after her spinoff show, “Porsha’s Family Matters” played out for Bravo viewers. The show featured Porsha seemingly attacking her ex-fiancé and father of her child, Dennis McKinley, and possibly gaslighting her cousin.

A blowout family fight was featured toward the end of the series, and Porsha was forced to address the drama on social media. In episodes aired earlier this month, a dispute between Porsha and Dennis turned physical during a family retreat. Producers disclosed on the show that Porsha had sent texts to her family members, asking them to keep the altercation hush-hush. Fans reacted to the plot twist by putting Porsha on blast, on various social media platforms.

Bravo has yet to announce a renewal of the series.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips