Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Meredith Marks Threatens To Quit 'RHOSLC' Over Castmates 'Spreading Lies'!

Meredith Marks is considering quitting “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” Meredith, 49, admitted during a recent Q&A Twitter session that walking away might be the best move, due to drama unfolding on and off camera.

A fan asked the Bravo star—“Question is for meredith, why are you still on the show? It seems like you hate it.”

“Good question. I should quit since most of the women enjoy spreading lies about me and my family. Not a problem,” Meredith responded.

Meredith’s answer came after her co-star and former best friend, Lisa Barlow, called her a “whore” who “f**ked half of New York” in a sneak peek preview from next week’s episode.

Meredith’s relationship with her husband of 25 years, Seth Marks, has been discussed on the show for two seasons. The mom of three has openly shared about the couple’s “long history of separations and reconciliations over the years,” but some cast members have shaded her commitment to the marriage.

“Seth and I have had a long history of separations and reconciliations over the years,” the Bravo star told Entertainment Tonight in November 2020. “It was not something we were ever public about, because our children never knew.”

Meredith clarified that they had both dated other people during their temporary separations.

“We were separated, we had dated other people at times – our children did not ever know,” she continued.

Meredith and Seth share three adult children, Reid, 25, Brooks, 22, and Chloe, 20.

“I’m done with her. I f–king hate her!” Lisa, 47, says in the preview footage.

“She’s a whore,” she claimed. “She’s f–ked half of New York!”

Lisa hinted at the upcoming drama during a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” commenting, “I have a little rant that I’m not proud of, but I hit my boiling point.”

Lisa, who has maintained a close friendship with Meredith for over a decade, has stayed quiet over the two seasons about her friend’s relationship with her husband. Jen Shah, however, accused her co-star of having an “affair” and relationships with “10 motherf**king boyfriends.” Meredith denied the accusations and slammed Jen as a “fraud” in response.

Meredith’s followers encouraged her to hang in there after she teased that she would be leaving the Bravo series.

“DON’T LEAVE, SHOW US YOUR STRENGTH BY CONFRONTING THEM AND STANDING FIRM IN WHO YOU ARE! You inspire a whole host of people, including me, by constantly returning to the table and discussing it and not running away,” one viewer said.

“We already lost Mary. We can’t afford to lose another one of the good ones. You make the show Mer!” another wrote.

“Please don’t even think about leaving. I know it’s been a rough season for you but you have so many fans 💕,” another Twitter user said.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” airs on Sundays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

